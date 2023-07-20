How to pre-register for Invincible Guarding the Globe? Rewards and more

Invincible Guarding the Globe is an upcoming mobile title based on the popular Amazon Prime Series, Invincible. Currently under development by Ubisoft, this game will feature a brand new storyline set in the Invincible Comics universe created by Robert Kirkman. It allows fans to embark on a new mission by joining the Global Defense Agency (GDA) head under the leadership of Cecil Standman.

The developers have not announced the official Invincible Guarding the Globe release date. However, eager fans can pre-register for the title and get their hands on it first after its official launch. The pre-registration also offers exclusive in-game rewards for pre-registered users on the title's release. This article provides steps to pre-register and the prizes that await.

Follow these steps to pre-register for Invincible Guarding the Globe

Guarding the Globe is open for pre-registration on Android and iOS devices. (Image via Ubisoft)

You can pre-register for Invincible Guarding the Globe on the title's registration page at Ubisoft's official website. Alternatively, pre-registration is also available on the Play Store, the App Store, and Amazon AppStore. Below are the steps to pre-register via the website:

Open your preferred browser, and visit the website at https://www.ubisoft.com/en-sg/game/invincible-guarding-the-globe. Click the Register Now button below the search icon at the top right corner. Choose your desired platform, and click on it. It will redirect you to the chosen platform. Tap the Pre-Register button on Android devices and pre-order button on iOS. You can also log in to your Ubisoft account, answer some general questions and register on the Amazon AppStore.

You can also head to your device's app store, search for the game, and pre-register there for this upcoming free-to-play title.

What are the Pre-registration Rewards for Invincible Guarding the Globe?

Pre-registration rewards for Invincible Guarding the Globe. (Image via Ubisoft)

Pre-registering for the title benefits fans in numerous ways, such as receiving information about the best tests, the latest developments, and more. Apart from these, the developers will also distribute the rewards on the game's official launch. Here is the list:

Burger Mart Burger

2 Hero Dossiers

35,000 Hero XP

50,000 GDA Chips

To receive these exclusive in-game items, log in with the email ID used while pre-registering for this idle title.

What is Invincible Guarding the Globe?

Guarding the Globe offers a new storyline set in the Invincible universe. (Image via Ubisoft)

It is a free-to-play idle RPG title where fans can choose their favorite characters from the series and engage in a bloody fight. Guarding the Globe is the first Invincible mobile game based on Invincible, an Amazon Prime series and Comics by Robert Kirkman.

It features multi-battle action, collecting characters to build a squad in high-definition graphics. This RPG title divides characters into three roles - Attacker, Defender, and Support. It allows sending one's team on a side mission assigned by GDA, different from the storyline.