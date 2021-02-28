How to pre-register for PUBG New State (Mobile) by Krafton 

PUBG New State is the upcoming mobile title from the PUBG franchise. The game is developed by one of the independent studios of Krafton Inc - PUBG Studio. It was announced a few days ago and has caught the attention of battle royale enthusiasts worldwide.

The game's trailer has been released, and the pre-registration for the Android devices is already underway. Meanwhile, the iOS users will have to wait for their turn as the pre-registration will begin later.

Players will need a 2.5 GB RAM device running on Android version 6.0 and above to play the upcoming title. This article provides them with a step-by-step guide to register for PUBG New State.

Pre-registering for PUBG New State

The users will receive an exclusive permanent vehicle skin for pre-ordering the game. It is crucial to note that Android pre-registration does not include China, India, or Vietnam. Follow the steps given below to pre-register for PUBG: New State on Google Play Store.

Step 1: Open the game's page on Google Play Store. They can use the link given below:

PUB New State: Click here

Press the pre-registration button

Step 2: Press the 'Pre-register' button.

Click on the OK button.

Step 3: A dialog box appears, prompting the users to confirm their registration—Press the 'OK' button.

Step 4: It also has an option of "Install when available" option. Players can press this button if they wish to install the game on its release.

Some of the key features of this upcoming title are:

Ultra-realistic graphics that push the limits of mobile gaming

Graphics to surpass the standard of mobile gaming with Global Illumination technology

Massive open worlds that feature realistic visuals

Dynamic gunplay optimized for mobile gaming, allowing players to master different weapons and customize loadout.

Next-generation survival strategy allowing players to enjoy a variety of tools and features, including drones, combat rolls, and more

New maps and vehicles allowing exploration of the massive 8x8 km open worlds with numerous vehicles

Ability: Utilize various weapons to swing the battle in your favor for a more immersive battle royale experience

