How do Prestige Emblems work in Call of Duty Vanguard? Ranking system explained

Call of Duty Vanguard marks the return of the Prestige system that follows a seasonal level policy similar to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Players will be rewarded with a new emblem along with other rewards as they continue climbing the Prestige rows.

The Call of Duty Vanguard preseason is expected to have three Prestige ranks at launch. Players need to grind through the other military ranks before starting with the Prestige ladder. Even if they fail, they can return to these preseason series as soon as Season One arrives.

This article will discuss how the Prestige Emblems work in Call of Duty Vanguard.

Prestige Emblems in Call of Duty Vanguard and Ranking system explained

The working of the Prestige system in Call of Duty Vanguard is similar to the previous two COD titles. Players begin the game as members of the military and work their way up through the military ranks of 1-55. This will help them unlock new weapons, attachments, and perks. Upon reaching level 55, the Commander Rank is earned and the entry to Prestige Ranks begins.

Various bonuses will be earned along the way as players progress with the Prestige Ranks. There are three Prestige ranks to unlock, and a Battle Pass tier jump is included in each rank as a reward. Upon reaching the highest Prestige ranking in any season, the “Prestige Master” account title will be rewarded.

The three Prestige ranks and their bonuses are given below:

Prestige 1 (Season Level 1): Prestige Emblem, Battle Pass tier jump

Prestige 2 (Season level 50): Prestige emblem, Battle Pass tier jump, Weapon Blueprint

Prestige 3 (Season Level 100): Prestige Emblem, Battle Pass tier jump

Catch up with previous seasons’ Prestige rankings in Call of Duty Vanguard

If the Prestige ranks are not achieved during a particular season, players will have the opportunity to catch up with the rankings of previous seasons. Each additional 50 season level will give players the remaining ranks after reaching the Prestige Champion rank in the current season.

The preseason in Call of Duty Vanguard includes three Prestige rankings, followed by seven ranks in season 1 and 11 ranks in season 2.

Call of Duty Vanguard was released worldwide on November 5 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

