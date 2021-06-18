How to properly use the Hand Cannon in Black Ops Cold War Season 4

Season 4 brought plenty of new content to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, including the new Hand Cannon.

The Hand Cannon is a scorestreak and is one of a handful that has been added to Black Ops Cold War through each season. Though it resembles the Desert Eagle from other Call of Duty games, it's not a weapon that players can add to a loadout.

Instead, the Hand Cannon scorestreak needs to be earned. It is similar to other scorestreak weapons such as the War Machine or the Death Machine, which are all deadly options that can have a set amount of ammo.

Hand Cannon details in Black Ops Cold War and how to use the weapon

Before players can use the Hand Cannon in a Black Ops Cold War match, they need to earn it. It takes a scorestreak of 2800 to unlock the weapon. It's not an easy scorestreak to get for many players, but in a good match, it can be earned a few times.

With that said, players need to know the best way to utilize the Hand Cannon. The weapon is a one-shot kill and has 8 shots in the magazine. This means there isn't a lot of room for error.

Like the War Machine and the Death Machine, the Hand Cannon can be equipped and put away at will as long as the player doesn't die. As soon as a shot is taken with the weapon, though, it will disappear upon death.

The Hand Cannon itself has a very odd iron sight that may throw players off. It's not a usual handgun sight but rather a laser sight that has a built-in iron on top. It looks fairly awkward and can take some getting used to in Black Ops Cold War.

What sets the Hand Cannon apart from other options is its deadly speed. With good accuracy, players will go down instantly, even with a shot to the foot. On top of that, the bullet velocity is very fast.

Finally, the Hand Cannon can be used to deal heavy damage to enemy scorestreaks, but infantry kills are recommended in Black Ops Cold War.

