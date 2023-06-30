Honkai Star Rail version 1.1 introduces a brand new 5-star character named Luocha. Luocha is a foreign merchant hailing from “beyond the seas.” He first appears at the Xianzhou Luofu as a mysterious figure carrying a coffin. Ever since his reveal in version 1.0, players have been looking forward to the official release of the character - partly because he bears a striking resemblance to Otto Apocalypse from Honkai Impact 3rd.

Eager players must obtain a sizable portion of Stellar Jades or simply get lucky when summoning for this Honkai Star Rail character. This article will detail how players can obtain a decent amount of Stellar Jade to grab Luocha.

How to gain more Stellar Jade and pull for Luocha in Honkai Star Rail

While there is no magic trick or hack to obtain free Stellar Jades in Honkai Star Rail, players can refer to the following series of tips and tricks to obtain a sizable amount of these Jades before Luocha’s banner ultimately expires:

Do not skip your dailies. Daily missions offer a total of 60 Stellar Jades that add up in the long run. They also offer precious Trailblazer EXP that can be used to level up your account.

Make sure to participate in the Daily Check-in. Completing this process on the HoYolab website will offer 100 Stellar Jades for the first 3 days of login - in addition to level-up materials.

Take part in limited-time events, such as the Stellar Flare event. Participating in these events will offer a generous amount of Stellar Jades to all eligible players, which will be undoubtedly useful when summoning for Luocha.

Keep participating in the Simulated Universe and clear all unfinished content to obtain Stellar Jades.

Do not forget to exchange and claim your Star Rail Special Passes from the Shop. Simply head on to the Embers Exchange section of the Shop and claim a total of 5 Star Rail Special Passes for 90 Embers each. The shop is reset each month.

Players can consider purchasing the Express Supply Pass for a sum of 5$. The Pass is valid for 30 days and provides players with 90 Stellar Jades each day. It is currently the best value-for-money in-app purchase within Honkai Star Rail to date.

Summoning dupe 4-star or 5-star characters will generate a set amount of Undying Starlight. Undying Starlight can also be used to purchase Star Rail Special Passes at 20 Starlight a piece. Players will likely accumulate a significant amount of these during their summon spree, which can be used to “refund” a certain amount of pulls.

However, it should be kept in mind that this is an absolute last resort as the Undying Starlight is better used for purchasing 4-star characters and 5-star Light Cones instead.

Honkai Star Rail version 1.1 was released worldwide on June 7, 2023. The game is out for PC and mobile platforms, with a PlayStation 5 release expected sometime in Q4 2023.

