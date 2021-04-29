How to purchase Free Fire Diamonds with a 100% top up bonus

Diamonds in Free Fire are quite influential for purchasing in-game items. However, the in-game currency isn’t free, and players are required to spend real money to get them. Top up websites such as Games Kharido, Codashop and SEAGM have emerged as one-way diamonds that can be acquired.

Games Kharido offers its users a 100% top up bonus on the first purchase, which is one of the major reasons behind the website’s popularity. However, a lot of users do not know how they can avail of this offer.

This article provides a guide on how to purchase Free Fire diamonds at a 100% bonus.

Note: The 100% top up bonus on Games Kharido is only applicable on the first purchase. Users who have previously availed of the benefits will not be able to do so again.

How to purchase Free Fire Diamonds with 100% top up bonus from Games Kharido

Image via Games Kharido

Follow the steps given below to buy diamonds with a 100% top up bonus via Games Kharido:

Step 1: Players must visit the official Games Kharido. They can click on this link to head to the webpage.

Step 2: Next, users have to click on the “Free Fire” button and log in. The two methods available are Facebook and Player ID.

Players have to log in

Step 3: The top up options will then appear for them. Players should then select the required number of diamonds that they want to purchase.

Make a successful payment

Step 4: Upon making a successful payment, diamonds will be sent to the user's free Fire account.

Payment methods and top up costs

The following are the payment options and top ups available on Games Kharido:

Payment

PayTM

UPI

NetBanking

Top-up

₹40 – 50 Diamonds + Bonus 50 ₹80 – 100 Diamonds + Bonus 100 ₹240 – 310 Diamonds + Bonus 310 ₹400 – 520 Diamonds + Bonus 520 ₹800 – 1060 Diamonds + Bonus 1060 ₹1600 – 2180 Diamonds + Bonus 2180 ₹4000 – 5600 Diamonds + Bonus 5600

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to some, several new players often search for these “newbie” tips and tricks.

