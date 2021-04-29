Free Fire has established itself in the mobile segment, becoming one of the most prominent choices. The game’s massive player base has helped in the growth of career opportunities such as content creation, streaming, esports, and more.

Raistar is one of the biggest names in the Indian Free Fire community, and he is known for his outstanding skills. He has amassed a massive fan base and has a subscriber count of around 4.23 million.

Many fans desire to incorporate stylish and unique names like their favorite content creator with the use of various symbols. This article provides the players with such nicknames.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Lokesh Gamer in Free Fire: Headshot percentage, win rate, K/D ratio and more stats compared

List of stylish Free Fire names like Raistar with unique symbols

Here’s a list of stylish Free Fire names like Raistar that the players can incorporate:

#1 ꧁ɮǟռɖɨȶ༻꧂

#2 ~฿Ⱡ₳ⱫɆ~

Advertisement

#3 ▀▄Cԋαɱρισɳ▀▄

#4 ꧁ᴘʜᴀɴᴛᴏᴍ꧂

#5 ★Gҽƚ Rҽƙƚ★

#6 乡๏שєгкเɭɭ乡

#7 ꧁⊹𝙲𝚛𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚎𝚍⊹꧂

#8 -ƤƠƖƧƠƝ ƖƔƳ-

#9 ฿ⱠØØĐ!!

#10 +ᴡʜɪsᴘᴇʀ+

#11 łn₮heĐark

#12 ρhõპῆἶჯ꧂

#13 xƑƛƖƬӇx

#14 <₱₴Ɏ₵ⱧØ>

#15 ༒S̷h̷a̷d̷o̷w̷༒

#16 .Ⓑⓔⓐⓢⓣ.

#17 ƬЄƦƦƠƦジ

#18 C̳y̳b̳o̳r̳g̳

#19 F尺ØẔƐЛ

#20 ░C░o░l░d░

#21 P҉a҉r҉a҉n҉o҉i҉a҉

#22 ꧁☬ʐօɖɨǟƈ☬꧂

#23 вα∂ σмєиѕ

#24 ★𝔻𝕦𝕤𝕜★

#25 ꧁.𝚂𝚊𝚖𝚞𝚛𝚊𝚒.꧂

#26 彡ØMEGΛ彡

#27 -🇸🇱🇦🇺🇬🇭🇹🇪🇷-

#28 𒆜ƝƖƓӇƬMƛƦЄ𒆜

#29 ミ★ 𝘌𝘹𝘦𝘤𝘶𝘵𝘰𝘳 ★彡

#30 𝚃̷𝚑̷𝚎̷ 𝙻̷𝚎̷𝚐̷𝚎̷𝚗̷𝚍̷

Apart from this, players can also find names like Raistar on websites like Nickfinder, as shown in the given picture:

Names like Raistar on Nickfinder

How to change the name in Free Fire

Follow the steps given below to change names in Free Fire:

Advertisement

Open Free Fire and open the profile section. Next, tap on the icon located near the “Personal Name Badge.”

Click on the icon which is present beside their existing name. A pop-up will appear on their screens, prompting them to enter the name.

Paste any of the names from the list present above and click on the 390 diamonds option to change their names.

If the player has a name change card, they can use it to change their name.

Also read: Free Fire Regional Battle Season 7: How to play, free rewards, and more details