How to purchase Free Fire Season 33 Elite Pass in February 2021

The Elite Pass in Garena Free Fire provides players with an opportunity to obtain a series of exclusive in-game cosmetic items like bundles and skins.

Players have to complete several daily and weekly missions to earn badges and progress through the Elite Pass.

The Free Fire Elite Pass Season 33 – Fuji Folklore has been released today, i.e., 1st February 2021, and will conclude at the end of the month.

This article provides players with a step-by-step guide on how to purchase Elite Pass in Garena Free Fire.

How to purchase Elite Pass in Garena Free Fire

Press the Elite Pass option

Players can follow the steps given below to purchase the Elite Pass Season 33 in Free Fire:

Step 1: Players first have to open Garena Free Fire and click on the Elite Pass option.

Step 2: They would then have to tap on the upgrade button.

Step 3: Next, players should press the purchase button with the diamond symbol below the desired variant.

After confirming the purchase, players will obtain the Elite Pass

Step 4: A dialog box will appear, prompting them to confirm their purchase. After confirmation, the diamonds will be deducted, and players will obtain the Elite Pass.

Price

The Elite Pass costs 499 diamonds, while the Elite Bundle is priced at 999 diamonds. The latter offers additional perks as it unlocks 50 badges instantly while also giving players the opportunity to obtain multiple exclusive rewards.

There is also a free variant of the pass, but it provides limited rewards.

Rewards

Here are some of the rewards of the Elite Pass:

Pan – Fuji Folklore

Folklore Hoodie (Female)

Sports Car – Fuji Folklore

Kimono Dancer Bundle

USP – Fuji Folklore

Fuji Folklore Backpack

Plasma – Fuji Folklore

Koi Surfer (Surfboard)

Fuji Folklore Loot Box

Kimono Fighter Bundle

Free Rewards

Here are some of the free rewards: