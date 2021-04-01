How to purchase Free Fire Season 35 Elite Pass in April 2021

Garena Free Fire players can obtain a variety of in-game cosmetic items, such as bundles and skins, through the Elite Pass.

To earn badges and advance through the Elite Pass, players must complete daily and weekly quests.

The new Elite Pass Season 35, Bloodwing City, was announced today, April 1st, 2021, and will conclude at the end of this month.

This article takes a look at how players can purchase the Elite Pass in Garena Free Fire.

How can players purchase the Elite Pass in Garena Free Fire?

Tap on the Elite Pass option

Players can follow the steps given below to purchase the Elite Pass Season 35 in Free Fire:

Step 1: Players first need to log in to Garena Free Fire and click on the Elite Pass option.

Step 2: Next, they should click on the upgrade button.

Step 3: Players should then click on the purchase button with the diamond symbol below the Elite Pass or the Elite Bundle tab.

After successfully purchasing, players will acquire the Elite Pass

Step 4: A small pop-up message will appear, prompting them to confirm their purchase. After confirming the purchase, players will get the Elite Pass, and diamonds will be deducted from their accounts.

Price

The Elite Bundle costs 999 diamonds, while the Elite Pass costs 499 diamonds. The former provides extra benefits as it immediately unlocks 50 badges while also offering players the chance to receive unique prizes.

A free variant of the pass is also available, but it offers a very limited number of rewards.

Rewards of Free Fire Elite Pass Season 35

Here are some of the rewards that players can get from the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 35:

Jeep - Bloodwing City

Bloodwing Hoodie

Bloodwing Lass bundle

Bloodwing Slasher

Vampire Bat backpack

Thompson - Bloodwing City

Bloodsuckers - Avatar

Triple Kicks emote

Double Gold Card

Bloodwing Surfboard

Evolution stone

Bloodwing City Loot Box

Bloodwing Lad bundle

Here are some of the free rewards from the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 35:

Bats at Night (Avatar) (Unlocks at 5 Badges)

Bloodwing Hoodie (Male) (Unlocks at 40 Badges)

Discount coupon (Unlocks at 70 Badges)

Bloodwing T-Shirt (Unlocks at 100 Badges)

Crimson Skyline Parachute (Unlocks at 200 Badges)

