How to purchase Free Fire Gloo Wall skins in 2020: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Free Fire is an exceptional mobile battle royale game in the esports genre, and all its credits go to the unique features and items that the developers of the game bring in regularly.

One of the best defensive in-game utilities in Free Fire is the Gloo Wall. It is initially like a hand grenade, but when thrown on the ground, it blasts and becomes a temporary unpenetrable ballistic shield of snow.

This beneficial utility also has various attractive and fascinating skins available in the game. However, currently, there is no Gloo Wall skin available for players to buy in-game. They can only be bought from special time-limited crates and bundles that are instated in Free Fire from time to time.

Though the majority of gamers know about the procedures of buying a Gloo Wall skin, the beginners in the game may find it difficult to find the same. Hence, this article elucidates every step that beginners need to follow while buying a Gloo Wall skin in Free Fire.

Step-by-step guide to purchase Free Fire Gloo Wall skins in 2020

Note: As previously mentioned, there are no Gloo Wall skins currently present in Free Fire to purchase, but players can follow this article to buy the same as soon as they are introduced in the game.

The Gloo Wall skins are mostly available in bundles or in special crates that are introduced in the game. But, they can also sometimes be seen in the Redeem or the Gift section of the game.

It is also very important to ensure that players have enough diamond top-ups present in their game account. Otherwise, they cannot purchase the Gloo Wall skin.

Here are a few steps that players need to follow to buy a Gloo Wall skin in Free Fire:

Run Free Fire.

Wait for the default loading home screen to appear.

Then, tap on the Store option present on the left-hand side of the screen.

A new menu screen will appear. Click on the Crates option present at the top right side of the screen.

A new menu consisting of several bundles and crate items will appear.

Tap on the desired crate, which consists of the Gloo Wall skin.

Then, click on the Purchase option present below at the bottom of the screen.

Confirm the purchase, and the required amount of diamond top-ups will be deducted from the in-game profile, and players will be able to equip the skin with their Gloo Wall.

