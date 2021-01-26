How to purchase in-game tokens in FAU-G: Step-by-step guide for beginners

The wait is finally over for the mobile gamers of India as FAU-G has finally arrived in the market.

FAU-G (Fearless and United Guards) has been developed by a Bengaluru-based company, nCore Games, headed by Dayanidhi MG. The title is an action game based on real occurrences in the Galwan Valley.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, in his social media, announced the launch of the game. He stated:

Face the enemy. Fight for your country. Protect Our Flag. India’s most anticipated action game, Fearless and United Guards: FAU-G, takes you to the frontlines and beyond! Start your mission today.

Step-by-step guide for buying tokens in FAU-G

This game offers a store through which players can buy multiple skins for the weapons. To buy these skins, the players will need two different kinds of tokens. The tokens can be purchased as well.

Here is the process to buy the tokens:

Step 1: Open the game.

FAU-G Main Screen

Step 2: Go to the main screen.

Step 3: Tap on the store.

Step 4: The players will find three different sections here. In the "ARSENAL" section, the players can find all the skins of the weapons along with different characters.

FAU-G ARSENAL

In the "LOADOUT" section, the players can find all the unlocked and purchased skins and characters.

FAU-G LOADOUT

In the "TOKENS" section, the players can buy the tokens. They can also watch a video of 30 seconds, which will provide them five tokens for free.

Players can buy tokens from here as well. There are multiple packages to choose from. Users can choose one and buy the package via the Google Play Store.

FAU-G TOKENS

The store is yet to be opened. Once it is opened, the players can buy the packages.

20% of the total earnings from the game will be contributed to the Bharat Ke Veer (BKV) trust.

Players can watch the video below to know more about the game:

