How to purchase potion bottles in Genshin Impact Alchemical Ascension

Alchemical Ascension is a flagship event introduced in the Genshin Impact 4.5 update, during which you will brew potions, cultivate ingredients, and run your business during. After the tutorial, you will receive a starter bottle to stock your potion recipes. You can purchase new potion bottles from Freda using the funds you acquire from selling your potion recipes and achieving certain milestones during the flagship event.

Note that these bottles are only for decoration and don’t provide additional effects. In this article, you will learn how to unlock Freda and purchase potion bottles in Genshin Impact Alchemical Ascension.

Genshin Impact guide to purchase potion bottles in Alchemical Ascension

Buy potion bottles from Freda (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 4.5 flagship event, Alchemical Ascension, requires you to run your own Alchemy shop. You must brew your potion recipes, grow your ingredients, and stock up your shop during this event. Completing these objectives will earn you funds that can be re-invested to grow the alchemy business.

After the tutorial phase or first operation cycle, you can interact with Freda, a Knight from the Logistics company who will handle all the provisions of all future supplies. You can also purchase decorative items such as potion bottles from her. Here is a list of all the different potion bottles you can purchase from her:

Angled Drop Bottle

Heartstopping Heart Bottle

Tranquil Bay Bottle

Gorgeous Gem Bottle

Chonky Cat Bottle

Potion bottles in-game preview (Image via HoYoverse)

There are a total of five different potion bottles you can purchase in Genshin Impact Alchemical Ascension. Each bottle will cost you 5000 funds, and you will need 25000 to purchase all of them.

Although the bottle descriptions mention slightly improving the potion’s quality, it is recommended to focus on increasing the quality during the brewing process.

How to increase Funds to purchase Potions bottles in Genshin Impact Alchemical Ascension

There are multiple sources to obtain funds (Image via HoYoverse)

There are a few methods you can use to gain funds in the 4.5 flagship event. Here is a quick overview:

Selling Potions : During each operation cycle, you can stock the shop with potions that fulfill the market demands to increase sales volume. This is the primary source for you to gain massive profits.

: During each operation cycle, you can stock the shop with potions that fulfill the market demands to increase sales volume. This is the primary source for you to gain massive profits. Special Requests : During the course, special guests will arrive with custom orders. Concoct potions based on their needs to receive large funds as rewards.

: During the course, special guests will arrive with custom orders. Concoct potions based on their needs to receive large funds as rewards. Business Correspondence : The more the alchemy business grows, the more familiar people or businesses will start supporting you and send funds that help you in the long run.

: The more the alchemy business grows, the more familiar people or businesses will start supporting you and send funds that help you in the long run. Distributors: You can partner with potion distributors and create strategies to get a fixed source of funds in each operation cycle.

