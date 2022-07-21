How to put a paper bag on your head in Stray

In Stray, players can enjoy the in-game world and interact with it as a cat. The levels are designed to be traversed as cats naturally would, and the puzzles are required to be solved in ways that a cat would be physically capable of solving.

However, much of the fun in Stray comes from the aspect of roleplaying as a cat. The gameplay mechanics aren’t just designed for completing puzzles. Players can find walls, couches, and curtains to scratch and other random stuff to do, which a real-world cat would.

These cat-centric mechanics aren’t just fun, they are natural, and when players explore the in-game world of Stray from the perspective of a cat, they might discover fun activities to perform, such as dunking a basketball.

Even something as silly as putting a paper bag over one's head can be done in the game, and with the associated achievement, players can do so for more than just fun. This article will explain how players can put a paper bag on their head in Stray.

Wear a paper bag in Stray to earn an in-game achievement

In Stray, players can complete an in-game achievement by placing a paper bag on their orange-colored feline protagonist. The achievement is called 'Curiosity Killed The Cat.'

However, in order to complete this achievement in the game, players will first have to find a paper bag. This is a relatively easy task as several paper bags are strewn around the post-apocalyptic city, with most of them just lying on the ground. One can even be found in Momo’s apartment, which players come across fairly early on in the game.

However, if players do not want to roam around hoping to come across one, there are specific locations in the game where they can find paper bags. Other possible in-game locations where players can find paper bags are as follows:

Momo’s apartment

In the Slums, behind a sign near where Morusque the musician likes to hang out

Just outside the Super Spirit store, along the left side of the building

To interact with the paper bag and wear it, players need to walk up to the paper bag and press the button prompted by the game. After this, the cat will put the paper bag on and the achievement will be completed.

Additionally, there is another fun element paired with this trick. After wearing the paper bag, the controls become inverted, meaning left becomes right, right becomes left, up is down, and down is up. Thankfully, it doesn’t last for long, just a few seconds, and players will soon be able to get back to uncovering more of what Stray has to offer in terms of environmental storytelling, like Mahjong.

This is only a fraction of what players can do in the game as a cat. In fact, one of the sweetest moments doesn’t involve the cat doing anything other than sleeping. When the player finds a cozy spot to sleep in, the camera slowly pans out to show off the dismal yet oddly hopeful world of Stray as the cat falls asleep.

