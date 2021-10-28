How to qualify for HUT Champions in NHL 22

NHL 22 allows players to participate in weekend tournaments that are known as HUT (Hockey Ultimate Team) Champions.

HUT Champions is the equivalent of the Weekend League in another EA Sports title, Madden 22. Hockey Ultimate Team players can build their squad and face off with the best of the best.

However, if players want to be a part of HUT Champions in NHL 22, they must first qualify for it. Here's how players can go about doing so.

Steps to qualify for HUT Champions in NHL 22

A Philadelphia Flyers player in NHL 22. (Image via EA Sports)

NHL 22 runs a HUT Champions event every weekend from Thursday to Sunday. Players who qualify and perform well will receive their in-game rewards the following Wednesday.

To qualify for HUT Champions in NHL 22, you need to spend 2,000 HUT Champions Points. These points can be obtained through playing in previous HUT Champions seasons or by playing HUT Rivals.

In HUT Champions, the top 250 players will receive 2,000 HUT Champions Points. Points can be redeemed for a Qualification Collectible for the upcoming weekend of HUT Champions.

All about HUT Rivals

The HUT Rivals logo. (Image via EA Sports)

HUT Rivals is an online head-to-head mode in NHL 22. You must play five placement games and defeat other real players to rank up through the various divisions.

Depending on your division, you will earn HUT Champions points for every victory. There are 10 divisions in HUT Rivals, with amount of HUT Champions points earned going up as you progress through the ranks.

Note that in NHL 22, the divisions count down. Therefore, you are ranked higher in Division 1 than you are in Division 10. So fight your way through the Divisions for more points.

Division 10: 20 HUT Champions Points

20 HUT Champions Points Division 9: 25 HUT Champions Points

25 HUT Champions Points Division 8: 30 HUT Champions Points

30 HUT Champions Points Division 7: 40 HUT Champions Points

40 HUT Champions Points Division 6: 50 HUT Champions Points

50 HUT Champions Points Division 5: 65 HUT Champions Points

65 HUT Champions Points Division 4: 80 HUT Champions Points

80 HUT Champions Points Division 3: 125 HUT Champions Points

125 HUT Champions Points Division 2: 250 HUT Champions Points

250 HUT Champions Points Division 1: 500 HUT Champions Points

ALSO READ Article Continues below

You can only earn up to 2,000 points at a time, so be sure to spend them and participate in a weekend HUT Champions event. That way, you can start earning more toward the next one.

Edited by Danyal Arabi