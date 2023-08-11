How to quick save and quick load in Baldur's Gate 3?

Baldur's Gate 3 is a massive RPG with many places to explore, tough decisions, and enemies to battle in challenging turn-based battles. Given how deep the mechanics are and expansive the world is, players are bound to make mistakes, perhaps at every major turn even. These could range from missed rolls in combat or picking a choice leading to an unintended outcome.

Players will undoubtedly be spending a lot of time reloading older saves, or as the practice is popularly known: save-scumming. However, this can be tedious in its own right. Thankfully, Baldur's Gate 3 offers a much faster alternative.

How do you quick save and reload in Baldur's Gate 3?

Sometimes players may find themselves biting off more than they can chew where the only option left is to back out (Image via Larian Studios)

As with many other games with this feature, making quick saves is a button press away. To create a quick save point when playing, press the F5 button. This makes an instant save that players can return to at any time. This brings us to quick-loading. Press the F8 button on the keyboard to load a quick save.

Note that a quick save differs from a manual save but can still be used from within the load saves list. Quick saves are great for testing out hypothetical scenarios in the game. Baldur's Gate 3 encourages experimentation at every turn, given it boasts a wealth of different mechanics, events, challenges, and more.

This is an excellent way to see what works and what doesn't, so players can fine-tune things, whether a build or simple approach to combat. Of course, many players may look down on this, thinking of it as cheating. In a traditional pen-and-paper Dungeons and Dragons role-playing game, you cannot turn back once your dice rolls.

However, the genre is also about expression and, as mentioned before, experimentation. So players can play how they want. Furthermore, this is an essential mechanic for achievement hunters and speedrunners. However, players must be mindful of when they use it, as it can be easy to make a quick save at the wrong time.

What is Baldur's Gate 3 about, and who made it?

The world of Baldur's Gate 3 is expansive (Image via Larian Studios)

Baldur's Gate 3 is a massive RPG set in the Dungeons and Dragons universe. It is a successor to 2000's Baldur's Gate 2: Shadows of Amn. After a Mind Flayer nautiloid kidnaps a group, they must escape and find a cure for the magical tadpoles injected within them.

The result is a sprawling RPG adventure across the world of Faerun as the protagonist builds a relationship with companions like Astarion, Lae'zel, Shadowheart, and more. The sandbox regions are teeming with secrets to discover and many powerful foes to fight.

The game is developed by the Belgium-based Larian Studios. The developer is known for creating the Divinity series of RPGs, the most notable of which is 2017's Divinity Original Sin 2. Baldur's Gate 3 has been breaking records, from Steam player counts to sky-high Metacritic scores.

It has also been getting much attention from developers regarding its lofty scope and ambitious design. However, the hype train does not look to end anytime soon.