How to quickly farm Corvette Modules in No Man's Sky

Building your own ideal Corvette will require you to get plenty of Corvette Modules in No Man's Sky. You can get these either from the Corvette Workshop or from Salvageable Scraps. The former requires in-game money (check our No Man's Sky Corvette ultimate guide for beginners to learn more) while the latter takes a lot of time.
This guide will discuss a method to quickly farm Corvette Modules from Salvageable Scraps in No Man's Sky. We will utilize the Corvette's Autopilot system to do so.
No Man's Sky trick to quickly gather Corvette Modules
To quickly gather Corvette Modules in No Man's Sky, follow these steps:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
- Find a planet that has Salvageable Scraps
- Once you are in the planet's atmosphere, fly the starship parallel to the land and engage the autopilot to maintain the current flight path
- Once you are out of the pilot's seat, use the visor (F) to scan for Salvageable Scraps (golden marker) and mark them
- After marking them, get back into the pilot's seat and slowly fly towards the marked location
- Once you are close enough and there are no obstacles in between, use your Photon Cannons
- Keep firing till the Salvageable Scrap symbol disappears
This method allows you to scan the planet's surface much quicker than if you were doing so on foot. Using the starship's guns also lets you circumvent getting down on the planet, dealing with the planet's atmosphere, and spending launch thruster fuel.
Keep in mind, not all planets in a star system will have Salvageable Scraps. You will need to use the planetary scan (C) and fly towards a planet to figure out whether it has the said item.
To make a Corvette starship in No Man's Sky, you will at least need the following Corvette modules:
- Landing Gear
- Cockpit
- Main Engine
- Weapon System
- Reactor
- Access Module
- Habitation Module
No Man's Sky Voyager 6.00 introduced a new class of starship, Corvette, that can be built from scratch with basic modules. Each module has different stats that players can design around. They can also bring their friends along during a journey on the Corvette, while also having the option to explore the interiors of the starship.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.