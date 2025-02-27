How to quickly get gold in Monster Hunter Wilds

Grinding for gold in Monster Hunter Wilds is essential for upgrading weapons and armor. While crafting primarily relies on monster parts, applying these upgrades costs gold, and the prices only increase as you progress through the Low Rank, High Rank, and the endgame. By the time you're pushing for top-tier gear, you'll need millions of gold to fully upgrade a single armor set.

If you're not actively farming gold, you'll find yourself struggling to afford even basic upgrades. Thankfully, there are plenty of fast and efficient methods to contain this resource at every stage of the game.

How to obtain gold faster in Monster Hunter Wilds

Farming gold in Low Rank

Hunting Nerscylla in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

In Low Rank, gold is not a priority, but acquiring it early makes progressing to High Rank much easier. Some of the simplest methods of farming in Low Rank are:

Story and optional quests: Hunting and questing regularly will yield a constant flow of income, though the rewards are by no means astronomical.

Hunting and questing regularly will yield a constant flow of income, though the rewards are by no means astronomical. Selling excess monster parts: If you have to dispose of excess Low Rank materials, sell them in Base Camp shops for immediate gold. Be careful not to sell materials you might need for future upgrades.

If you have to dispose of excess Low Rank materials, sell them in Base Camp shops for immediate gold. Be careful not to sell materials you might need for future upgrades. Hunting Nerscylla: This monster is an excellent gold farm in Low Rank. Selling Nerscylla parts earns a solid payout, and looting hatchlings can net Monster Fluid, which sells for a high price.

This monster is an excellent gold farm in Low Rank. Selling Nerscylla parts earns a solid payout, and looting hatchlings can net Monster Fluid, which sells for a high price. Farming other profitable monsters : Monsters like Doshaguma, Balahara, and Xu Wu also drop materials that can be sold for gold.

: Monsters like Doshaguma, Balahara, and Xu Wu also drop materials that can be sold for gold. Jumping into SOS requests: While Low Rank SOS rewards aren’t huge, joining these hunts can still provide some extra rewards if you're looking for additional fights.

Farming gold in High Rank

Hunting Doshaguma in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

Once you enter High Rank, the cost of upgrading gear skyrockets, making farming a necessity. The best ways to farm gold in High Rank include:

Tempered Monster hunts : These high-risk, high-reward battles offer the best payouts in the game.

: These high-risk, high-reward battles offer the best payouts in the game. Tempered Monster Investigations : These are the most lucrative hunts available. The highest payout comes from the 5-star Strength Tempered Arkveld (8 Star HR), but it's a challenging fight that requires strong gear and strategy.

: These are the most lucrative hunts available. The highest payout comes from the 5-star Strength Tempered Arkveld (8 Star HR), but it's a challenging fight that requires strong gear and strategy. Hunting Tempered Uth Duna or Tempered Guardian Doshaguma : These Tempered Monsters offer great payouts without being as difficult as Arkveld.

: These Tempered Monsters offer great payouts without being as difficult as Arkveld. Farming Tempered Balngonga : This hunt not only provides a huge payout but also boosts Hunter Rank significantly, making it a two-for-one deal.

: This hunt not only provides a huge payout but also boosts Hunter Rank significantly, making it a two-for-one deal. Completing High Rank SOS requests: Unlike Low Rank SOS, these missions provide better pay, making them an efficient way to earn while helping out other hunters.

Whether you're selling monster parts, grinding Tempered hunts, or farming SOS requests, there are plenty of ways to ensure you never run out of gold. Farming efficiently from the start will make your journey smoother.

