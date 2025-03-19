How to quickly make Mon in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Mon in Assassin’s Creed Shadows is your key to upgrading weapons, buying Kakuregas, and expanding your influence across feudal Japan. Whether you’re strengthening your shinobi league, upgrading legendary gear, or unlocking new hideouts, you’ll need a steady income to keep up.

There are several ways to make Mon fast, from smuggling operations to contracts and castle raids.

Here’s a breakdown of the best ways to farm Mon in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Methods to get Mon in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

1) Killing Ronin

Take down Ronin for a quick Mon (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Throughout the open world, you’ll often run into wandering Ronin — lone warriors carrying a decent stash of Mon. Assassinating them can get you nearly 900 Mon, along with valuables that can be sold for extra profit.

Since they’re easy to take down and can be found regularly, hunting Ronin is a quick way to boost your wallet whenever you need some extra funds.

2) Completing Kakurega contracts

Kakuregas are not only safehouses — they are also contract centres where you can accept missions for Mon rewards. Although it takes 800 Mon to unlock a Kakurega, the investment is worth it in the long run, as you will have access to region and season-locked contracts that offer consistent income.

The pay increases with your advancement, so new areas have more lucrative contracts. Although you can't farm contracts indefinitely because of seasonal resets, they are still one of the most consistent means of earning.

3) Smuggling for Mon

One of the simplest methods of acquiring Mon in Assassin’s Creed Shadows over time is by conducting smuggling operations. By marking high-value items on the map, you can instruct your AC Shadows scouts to smuggle them. Although their main haul is resources for upgrading your Hideout, they will sometimes return with Mon as well.

It's not the quickest method to earn cash, but considering it operates in the background as you discover and accomplish other goals, it's a good way to have extra Mon coming in.

4) Selling valuables

Looting chests, casks, corpses, and enemy strongholds will often leave you with valuables that have no purpose beyond being sold. Vendors across Japan are always ready to buy these items, turning them into a quick and easy Mon source.

Since valuables don’t serve any other function, make it a habit to sell them in Assassin’s Creed Shadows regularly instead of hoarding them.

5) Clearing Hostile points of interest (POIs)

Scattered throughout the map, hostile POIs are packed with enemies carrying lootable Mon and valuables. While the payouts aren’t as high as castle raids, they’re easier to clear out and offer a steady income, especially if you sell off the valuables at merchants.

6) Clearing castles

Clear out the boxes from castles (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

If you’re looking for big Mon in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, castles are where it’s at. These heavily guarded strongholds are filled with chests, lootable enemies, and high-value items that you can sell for a fortune.

The real jackpot comes when you eliminate the Samurai Daisho, the castle’s leader. Defeating them grants a massive Mon payout, Mastery Points, and a Legendary Item, making it one of the most rewarding activities in the game.

