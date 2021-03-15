How to rank push quickly in Free Fire's OB26 version

Free Fire has a prevalent ranking system that challenges most players. The rank tier system allows them to display their credibility in the game and their ability to perform on the ground.

Hence, players often look for ways to push rank tiers quickly. After the OB26 update in Free Fire, a new ranked season has begun, and this article shares some essential tips and tricks to push ranks quickly and effectively.

Rank pushing quickly in Free Fire: Five major tips

#1 - Choose the right character

Alok in Free Fire

Choosing the correct character can be a crucial consideration when pushing ranks in the game. It holds a lot of importance for the gameplay of a player.

Players may choose a character depending on their preferred gameplay style. For example, DJ Alok can be a suitable character for aggressive and passive players, while Skyler is an excellent choice for aggressive gamers.

#2 - Carry the best weapons

The correct combination of weapons during a match also matters a lot. Players who like to play safe and avoid fights can opt for one long-range and one mid-range gun.

Aggressive players who like to increase their kill count need to carry a short and a mid-range weapon with them as they get involved in fights quite frequently.

#3 - Choose the best landing spot

Players should avoid hot-drop locations in Free Fire (Image via Sportskeeda)

The landing spot in Free Fire is one of the significant factors determining a player's duration of survival. Hence, to push ranks quickly, they must not go for the kills and drop on to early fights.

They should always avoid hot-drop locations and crowded places and land far away from the flight trajectory to ensure safety and longer survival. This can give them better, and more, rank points from a single match.

#4 - Play squad matches with friends

Image via Total Gaming / YouTube

In general, it is crucial to play in a squad with mates. Playing solo is never recommended, as it is harder to grind the tiers in solo, and also, it doesn't offer a lot of rank points.

With friends, players can have greater coordination, better strategy, and therefore better odds of surviving until the finish, ensuring the maximum number of rank points.

#5 - Always carry a vehicle

Carrying a vehicle is one of the smartest decisions in the game. A vehicle doesn't only helps players move faster from place to place but also provides instant shelter in open areas.

Gamers can also use vehicles for characters like Notora, Misha, and Shani, who use their abilities effectively while riding vehicles.

