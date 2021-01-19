How to rank up quickly in COD Mobile in January 2021

COD Mobile is a popular title that has done a fantastic job in the mobile gaming industry. Activision has made sure its Call Of Duty product has not fallen short on the mobile platform.

The game is nothing short of competitive, making it enjoyable to play. Although it has many areas of interest for the players, one of the primary factors motivating players is the ranking system.

COD Mobile assigns ranks according to the skill cap of players in the multiplayer mode. Ranks start from Rookie and go to Legendary. This article focuses on critical aspects needed to rank up quickly in COD Mobile.

Jumping ranks quickly in COD Mobile

#1 - Mindset

Image via Gfinity esports

Mechanical skills and game sense are crucial factors in climbing up the rank ladder. However, a player’s mindset plays an even more critical role in deciding how far and how quickly they will improve at the game.

It is important to keep a positive attitude and take setbacks as motivation to improve on weaknesses. The will to keep trying and become better helps a lot while grinding ranks.

#2 - Weapon and perk selection

Image via GamesRadar

To rank up in COD Mobile, it is vital to standardize a weapon loadout and play around it. Many players keep changing their weapons to try new things, which is excellent for learning the game overall but does not yield results when climbing ranks.

It is also important to select weapons that are high-tier because of their stats. This will require proper research of firearms and their attachments to get the full benefit.

Perk selection also plays a crucial role and depends on a player’s play style. Some of the best perks in the game are Dead Silence, Flak Jacket, and Toughness.

#3 - Play with a team

Image Credits Glitch

There is a big difference between ranking up solo and making it to the top by teaming up. Teaming up has a huge advantage, thanks to increased coordination between players, making it easier to rank up quickly.

Players should gather a team and play with known players in the lobby to rank up as fast as possible.

