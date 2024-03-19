How to reach Alchemy Level 5 in Genshin Impact Alchemical Ascension

Reaching Alchemy Level 5 is one of the tasks in the first phase of the Alchemical Ascension event in Genshin Impact 4.5. It is also a major aspect of the event since it unlocks several new features and special ingredients, allowing you to brew potions with different efficacies and characteristics. Fortunately, you don't have to do anything special to increase your Alchemy Level since it happens automatically as you progress.

Completing the event task will reward you with 30 Primogems and a few other in-game items. Here's a simple guide on how to reach Alchemy Level 5 in Genshin Impact's Alchemical Ascension.

Genshin Impact: How to reach Alchemy Level 5 in the Alchemical Ascension event

Your Alchemy Level will automatically increase as you progress in Genshin Impact's Alchemical Ascension event. Since Level 5 is still in the early stages of the event, you can easily achieve the target by creating more potions and improving the alchemy cauldron in just a few business cycles.

Cover all the spaces with ingredients (Image via HoYoverse)

Creating a new potion is the primary way to increase the Alchemy Level, and you will get more EXP as you brew new items. The amount of EXP you receive will also depend on the quality of the potion you make. Therefore, while brewing a new potion, you must cover as much area as possible in the cauldron to increase the tuning rate and get more exp for Alchemy Level.

Additionally, it is important to be up to date with the latest trends and news to know what the customers need via Genshin Impact Market News. Meeting the people's demand will generate more revenue, which you can use to expand the cultivation area and improve the alchemy cauldron to upgrade the quality of the potions as well.

Alchemy Levels (Image via HoYoverse)

As you keep making high-quality potions, you can easily reach Alchemy Level 5 by the fifth operational cycle. Here are the benefits for each Level:

Alchemy Level I:

Unlocks Special Calla Lily.

Unlocks Special Mushroom.

Unlocks Special Jueyun Chili.

Alchemy Level II:

Unlocks Special Horsetail.

Increases ingredients' efficacy.

Alchemy Level III:

Unlocks Special Qingxin.

Unlocks Special Sumeru Rose.

Increases ingredients' efficacy.

You can purchase Alchemy Cauldron upgrades from Freda.

Alchemy Level IV:

Increases ingredients' efficacy.

Increases stackable slots in Alchemy Cauldron.

Alchemy Level V:

Unlocks Special Sweet Flower.

Unlocks Special Dandelion.

Increases ingredients' efficacy.

Additionally, you will get 30 Primogem rewards for completing the task of reaching Alchemy Level 5 in the event.

