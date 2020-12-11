How to reach Conqueror tier in PUBG Mobile Lite Season 19

Like every other battle royale game on the mobile platform, PUBG Mobile Lite also has a ranked tier system. Players desire to reach the higher tiers, giving them a sense of accomplishment, along with exclusive tier rewards.

With the end of Season 18 in PUBG Mobile Lite, the ranks of players have been reset. Season 19 began a few days ago, and players aiming to reach the Conqueror tier, the highest level in the game, will have to push and grind the ranks if they want to earn the title.

This article provides some of the best tips for gamers to rank up quickly to the Conqueror tier in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Reaching the Conqueror tire quickly in PUBG Mobile Lite Season 19

#1 - Fixed controls and settings

Sensitivity settings and layout controls are the two key factors affecting gameplay in PUBG Mobile Lite. It is recommended for players to find the appropriate settings for both based on the device they are using.

Both aspects should not be changed frequently, as that muddles up the gameplay of players. Also, copying the layout or settings of others doesn’t yield benefits, so gamers need to try out various combinations, find the ones that suit them best, and stick to them.

#2 - Safe landing

Planning the landing spots can also help users rank up quickly. However, it may depend on the plane’s trajectory in a BR match in PUBG Mobile Lite. Gamers can opt for far-distance landing to increase their chances of survival while pushing ranks.

Dropping at hot-drops isn’t recommended as they might face early gunfights, resulting in quick deaths and a massive reduction in rank points. Safe landing ensures better chances of survival and more rank points to push to the higher tiers easily.

#3 - Correct weapon choice

Weapons play a crucial role in gunfights in PUBG Mobile Lite. As the loot in a BR match is randomly spread across the map, players should try and play well with every possible weapon in the game.

It is always recommended for gamers to equip or have at least one long-range and one mid to close-range gun to exploit enemies at any position on the map. This would help them survive the early stages of the match.

Apart from this, players will have to put utilities like grenades into use to improve their gameplay and push their ranks towards the top.

#4 - Practice and consistency

Practice and consistency is the key to pushing ranks in PUBG Mobile Lite. Practicing helps players perfect their aim and recoil.

Also, the map knowledge gained while playing matches consistently helps a lot and provides an upper hand in different situations in the game.

#5 - Always carry a vehicle

Players must find and carry a vehicle with them as soon as they land and finish looting on the map. Vehicles can play a significant role in survival in PUBG Mobile Lite, reducing time to commute from one place to another.

It is also advantageous while moving into the circle and acts as a shelter during the match’s last and final zones.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinions, and what may seem right to one person may not be so to another.