The Isle of the Eyes in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 is a small island located in the northwest of Visages. To reach this location, you will need Esquie's ability to swim, which you can attain after making some progress in the game's story. Once you reach the small island, you will have to shoot three eyeballs in order to proceed further.

This article will go over how you can get to the Isle of the Eyes in Clair Obscur Expedition 33.

Isle of the Eyes in Clair Obscur Expedition 33: How to reach and progress

Location of Isle of the Eyes (Image via YouTube/@SpookyFairy)

First, you will need to fully progress through the Stone Wave Cliffs region in Act 1 and raise your relationship level with Esquie to 4. This unlocks his ability to Swim in the coral reefs.

You will then find the Isle of the Eyes northwest of Visages and northeast of The Reacher. Here is what you should do next:

Isle of the eyes (Image via YouTube/@SpookyFair)

Once you enter the area, you will be greeted by the Expedition Flag. Take the path on its right.

Locate and destroy three eyeballs in this area. One of them can be found by the stairs close to the cliff where the tree is located. This one will be located on the ceiling, destroy it.

The next one is very close to the earlier location. Look toward the broken bridge and then turn left. Move forward to discover the next eyeball.

Go up the stairs and destroy the final eyeball. This will make the bridge appear, and you can progress further into the story and fight Chromatic Boucheclier.

Defeating the mini-boss at the Isle of the Eyes in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 unlocks Facesum, Grandiose Chroma Catalyst, and Colour of Lumina. All these items can be used to make progress in the game.

Finding Isle of the Eyes in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 may seem difficult, but it can be achieved by natural progression in the game. You can also try finding it after defeating the bosses at Visages and Sirène. This may be the most appropriate chronological order to get to it.

