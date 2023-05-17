How to reach Rito Village in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Players are constantly engaged by The Legend of Zelda Tears of Kingdom because it promotes the employment of creative mechanics and logical thinking to get past hurdles. Some places have already been destroyed, offering players a tough challenge. The game emphasizes the need to be environmentally conscious while allowing players to independently use crafting mechanics and construct objects.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of Kingdom players may become stranded in specific areas in certain conditions, necessitating the use of logic and awareness of their surroundings to get out of the situation. Players can gather the resources they need to overcome difficulties by being aware of their surroundings.

The way to Rito Village in The Legend of Zelda Tears of Kingdom has a specific place where players must contend with a broken bridge. Since Rito Village is important to the primary plot, getting there is essential. This article aims to show players how to take advantage of their surroundings to create an item that will make it easier for them to get to the Rito Village.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: Here’s how you can reach the Rito Village

You can construct tools and vehicles that help you go where you're going by using Ultrahand power and numerous Zonai gadgets. However, recently a YouTuber, Joe Hammer Gaming, showed how to go to the Rito Village in The Legend of Zelda Tears of Kingdom using a clever strategy.

Lucky Clover Gazette location (Image via YouTube/ Joe Hammer Gaming)

You will see a broken bridge when you get to Lucky Clover Gazette. When you get there, you'll see several logs made of wood. Here, you must arrange the logs using the Ultrahand skill. Make sure they are positioned such that they are capable of spanning the bridge's gap.

Cut down multiple trees with an axe to get wood logs (Image via YouTube/ Joe Hammer Gaming)

Ensure you have an axe because you'll need to cut down multiple trees to get wood logs. Continue to chop the trees and carefully place the logs until they fit together perfectly.

Make sure the logs are long enough to cross the distance (Image via YouTube/ Joe Hammer Gaming)

Use the Ultrahand power to place the constructed logs where the broken bridge was after you have achieved perfect alignment. Ensure the logs are long enough to cross the distance so you can easily get to Rito Village.

Make sure the logs are long enough (Image via YouTube/ Joe Hammer Gaming)

Once the logs have been correctly set up, you can continue traveling toward Rito Village.

Poll : 0 votes