How to Rebirth fast in Roblox Mining Simulator

The Rebirth mechanic in Roblox Mining Simulator simplifies the process of getting rich.

Roblox Mining Simulator is all about grinding for resources. Typically, Rebirthing means losing some precious items. Thankfully, however, there is some secret tech that can allow players to retain their items as well as accumulate tons of cash.

How can Roblox Mining Simulator players get rich fast?

What is Rebirthing?

Roblox Mining Simulator features plenty of character cusomization with different items (Image via Thinknoodles)

Rebirthing is when a player sacrifices their items (tools, pets, etc.) for Rebirth Tokens. These tokens can be traded at the shop for other items, or just plain old cash. It’s essentially a get-rich-quick scheme at the cost of resources.

Fastest way to Rebirth

In order to use this method, players are going to need the appropriate setup. This trick works exclusively on PC at the moment. Toxic will need to be equipped, as well as a rare pet and a bomb. The most important element to equip is the Teleporter, which this whole trick is based around.

To perform this trick, players will first need to travel to the Volcano level. From there, they will want to mine about 3 blocks deep and set up the Teleporter below them.

By standing on the edge of the block and clicking outside the box, the player should glitch through the blocks and drop into the air.

Once they reach about 200 feet below, they can move their Teleporter. If done correctly, they should be on a purple island of blocks. Then, players should throw a bomb straight down, forming a hole they can fall into.

Players should now be in a tunnel within the purple Roblox island. The next step is to move their teleporter to the space below their feet. Here is where they can Rebirth their first item. The Rebirth should drop them below the Teleporter.

What players will want to do is Rebirth and quickly teleport back up once they are done. They can rinse and repeat this process until they are rich.

