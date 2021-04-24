How to recover lost Free Fire account through Free Fire Help Center

Free Fire has a designated help/support center that caters to players' problems related to the game. Many issues crop up, including reporting hackers, lost diamonds, payment failures, account loss, etc.

However, one of the most common problems that most players face while playing the game is losing their accounts. In this situation, they lose their profile access and can't log back into the game.

Garena's Help Center has a separate section regarding these concerns, and this article shares a detailed guide on how to get back lost accounts in Free Fire from its Help Center.

How to recover a lost Free Fire account

Regarding account loss, Garena considers three criteria:

Account Ban

Lost Guest Account

Lost FB account

Players can recover lost FB accounts

To recover lost FB accounts, players can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to the official login page of Facebook, or click here.

Players can tap on the Forgotten password option

Step 2: Tap on the 'Forgotten Password' option.

Step 3: Enter the email address or mobile number to search for the account. After the profile shows up, opt for receiving the OTP on the desired phone number.

Step 4: Reset the password and log into Facebook.

Step 5: Run Free Fire and log in again using the new password. The original profile will be re-opened.

For banned and lost guest accounts, Free Fire has strictly declared that there are no methods of recovery possible. According to Garena's Help Center, regarding the account ban, they stated:

"The use of third-party applications that allows any user to acquire an unfair competitive advantage is strictly prohibited. Such behavior undermines the integrity of the community and ruins the game for everyone. As such, we adopted a zero-tolerance policy, and any account found guilty will be permanently suspended and is final."

No appeal will be entertained regarding the recovery of banned accounts.

For lost guest accounts, players have to create a new permanent account, and there is no way to recover the guest account data, as Garena states:

"Game data of your guest account is stored in your device and is not stored in our servers. Sadly, if you lose your device or game data is deleted, there is no way for us to recover it."

Therefore, players can only get back lost FB accounts, and there is no recovery possible for banned/guest accounts in Free Fire.

