How to recover from Trauma in Back 4 Blood

Like in many games, Back 4 Blood treats health as a limited resource. Sure, health regenerates over time in other games, but this title has a mechanic known as Trauma. Like other resources in the game, decisions should absolutely be weighed with Trauma in mind.

When Back 4 Blood players experience too much damage, they can be inflicted with Trauma. What it does is reduce the maximum health they have. Users can bandage themselves as much as they like, but it won’t erase the effect of Trauma.

It is essentially a way of signaling them to play smarter rather than face-tanking every hit. When facing hordes of zombies, it’s crucial to avoid Trauma and know how to heal it when it matters most.

Back 4 Blood: Recovering from Trauma

To permanently heal Trauma, users must find a First Aid Medstation. The only problem is these are almost always locked behind doors. And to unlock them, they need to use a Tool Kit, purchasable at the start of the map.

It should also be noted that First Aid Medstations also have oodles of resources to pick up. Unfortunately, they are randomly placed, just like Ridden Hives. Depending on the difficulty, some Trauma is healed at the end of a level while in a safehouse.

Considering all that, it’s essential to save bandages. As mentioned before, they never heal Trauma, anyway. Instead, bandages are best used to heal damage that hasn’t been added to Trauma, whether it’s on gamers or for a teammate.

Regarding Painkillers and Medkits, these are best used in a pinch. They do not heal Trauma permanently but are temporary, like a buff. Users will eventually revert to what it once was, making Painkillers and Medkits better utilized in challenging situations.

Of course, this is all moot if players aren’t avoiding Trauma as much as possible. They could simply steer clear of attacks, but that’s obvious, so they can consider changing builds. Plenty of deck builds focus on speed and stamina, allowing for a more defense-is-offense kind of playstyle.

One last idea to consider is team composition. Who is playing who on the team? At least one person in Back 4 Blood should play Doc. She provides a massive bonus to Trauma resistance, meaning its effects are reduced significantly when gamers experience Trauma.

