How to recruit Ashera in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 players know the importance of recruiting every powerful warrior they meet along the way. Monolith Soft's newest JRPG features an even bigger open world to explore, more magnificent monsters to battle, and more lovable party members to add to the team.

On that note, Ashera is one of the most powerful warriors in the latest game. She's the commander of Keves Colony 11 and is a deadly threat in combat. However, players can add her to their party with the completion of a hero quest. Players will then have to seek her out to add her to the team.

Ashera's Hero Quest in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica The word is in and critics are raving about their adventures in Aionios! Have you experienced some of the epic moments in #XenobladeChronicles3 The word is in and critics are raving about their adventures in Aionios! Have you experienced some of the epic moments in #XenobladeChronicles3? https://t.co/80Vw48dGMt

Undying Blade Ashera is a defender hero in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, but she isn't available from the very start. Her hero quest is titled 'The Wrath of Ashera' and will take players quite some time and effort to get through.

The Wrath of Ashera will not be available to players right away, so they can't just start the game and unlock her. To gain access to this quiet, players will have to get about halfway through Chapter 4.

Players will need to head to Syra Hovering Reefs as soon as they get to the Keves Castle Region. This is where they can meet Ashera and her location is marked on the map with a question mark.

Upon meeting Ashera, the players will have to use their party to get her out of a tricky situation. They will have to defeat the 7th Levnis Troop to talk to her, before they can move on with the quest.

Players will then have to take on three groups of enemies who guard the gates to Colony 11. Although there are numerous enemies, they aren't particularly strong, so this should be fairly easy for competent players.

Once players get to Colony 11, they'll have to face one final threat. A brief cutscene will occur and then players will have to take on a level 38 Moebius R. This hero quest comes right after the battle with the Moebius duo, so this shouldn't be too tough.

After beating this boss, players just have to approach Ashera and talk to her on top of a nearby watchtower. Following a cutscene, she'll join the party.

How to use Ashera in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Ashera is a Lone Exile, the only Defender class in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 that's able to dish out massive damage as well. Her double-sided spear makes her a lethal warrior on the field, but she can draw aggro to keep her allies alive as well.

Ashera's best combat arts are those that draw aggro and boost her damage against attacking foes. Demon Slayer boosts her aggro by 50% when using Arts, drawing enemies in.

Pair that with Eye of the Storm, which deals 200% of all damage Ashera receives back to her foes. Finally, use Inferno Wheel to increase damage against foes who target Ashera. Together, these three Arts allow her to draw in foes and slay them quickly.

Ashera's biggest weakness is that she's going to be receiving heavy amounts of damage, so players have to keep healers focused on her to keep her healthy and fighting.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 players will have a lot of fun assembling their most powerful team. Ashera is one of the most capable warriors and defenders in the game, making her a great choice.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far