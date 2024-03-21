How to recruit Fodoquia in Unicorn Overlord

Fodoquia is one of the more powerful end-game units that you will be able to recruit in the Albion region of Unicorn Overlord. He isn’t all that easy to recruit, and there are quite a number of things you will need to do first to reach him and then add him to the Liberation Army.

What makes Fodoqui one of the most sought units in Unicorn Overlord is his unit class. Fodoquia belongs to the Feathershield class, which is one of the unique classes in the RPG. There is no other unit in the game like him, and Fodoquia is also one of the best tanks that you will find in the game.

He has very high resistance to magick attacks, and he comes with Flight. This will help him avoid traps while being one of the most mobile units on the field. While he is hard to recruit, the prowess that he brings to the Liberation Army is worth it.

This Unicorn Overlord guide will go over how you will be able to recruit Fodoqui.

How to easily recruit Fodoquia for the Liberation Army in Unicorn Overlord

To recruit Fodoquia in Unicorn Overlord, here are a few things you will need to do:

Liberate Albion by making your way to the Southern Coast of the kingdom from the Lunokeu Harbor. You will find this region southwest of Elheim. Liberate the place by facing off against Lunokeu and then restoring the harbor. This will allow you to use the place for your purposes.

Once the harbor is unlocked, you will eventually encounter The Battle of Peyston quest, where you will be able to rescue Fodoquia. Head to the marker in Albion and then go west to Peyston.

You will eventually meet Heavenswing Knight Fodoquia, and as your conversation progresses, you will learn that there are many problems in the city. You will be tasked to liberate it and go head-to-head with Fodoquia.

Defeating Fodoquia is not going to be easy. Hence, to make the fight easier, make sure you have level 30+ units along with multiple archers. He is weak against the archer class, and it is this weakness you will need to exploit.

Once you have defeated Fodoquia, you will have two options: rescue him or watch over his passing. You will need to pick the former if you are looking to add him to the Liberation Army.

Similarly, you can also recruit Hilda in Unicorn Overlord, another powerful unit who belongs to the Wyvern Knight class.