How redeem FIFA 23 Prime Gaming 6 pack? All rewards, expiry date, and more

FIFA 23 players can now redeem the Prime Gaming 6 pack in Ultimate Team that arrives with a new set of rewards. With the FUT Birthday promo coming up soon, there’s never been a better time to stack packs.

Amazon Prime, in partnership with EA Sports, has released a special set of rewards for all of its subscribers as part of a bonus program, and eligible members should redeem these rewards as soon as possible.

Redeeming the Prime Gaming 6 pack is a straightforward process for most FIFA 23 players who have previously redeemed packs. However, if you are new to the process, you can follow these steps to set up your account and collect all the rewards.

The Prime Gaming 6 pack brings some really useful items for FIFA 23 players

The Prime Gaming 6 pack offers the expected rewards for FIFA players, with several useful packs included. With the FUT Birthday promo set to launch soon, players will be opening numerous packs to test their luck. As a result, it is essential to redeem the rewards as quickly as possible.

You’ll need an active Prime Gaming subscription to begin the process. Once you’re subscribed, head on to the Prime Gaming website. Log into your account and come back to the home screen.

You’ll see plenty of options that includes in-game offerings and complete titles. Scroll down until you find FIFA 23. Click on it, and the Prime Gaming 6 pack’s page will open, giving important details.

Press on ‘Get In-game content’ to redeem the packs.

It’s mandatory for you to link your EA account with Prime Gaming. If it’s your first time, the website will automatically redirect you to the option. If it’s not your first time, a message will confirm that the reward has been collected.

Open FIFA 23, and go to Ultimate Team.

Go to the in-game pack store, where all the contents of the Prime Gaming 6 pack can be found.

Prime Gaming 6 pack rewards

FIFA 23 players can once again get some useful items from the packs after opening them. March brings a handful of cards, consumables, and more that can be put to good use during the FUT Birthday promo.

Here’s the total list of rewards:

7 Gold Rare Players

2 Player Picks with a minimum overall of 82.

12 Rare Consumables.

Kevin De Bruyne's loan item for 25 games.

Overall, it is a useful set of rewards that Amazon Prime subscribers can obtain without spending anything extra. The Prime Gaming 6 pack will be available until April 17, so it is recommended that you redeem it before the deadline to take advantage of the rewards.

