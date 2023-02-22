FIFA 23 Prime Gaming Pack 5 (February 2023) - How to claim, rewards, and more

The Prime Gaming Pack 5 is now available to all FIFA 23 players who are subscribed to Amazon's gaming service. It is the latest in a series of rewards that EA Sports has offered for a long time.

The rewards for February arrived right before the last week of the month, allowing eligible players to get even more perks. This tradition existed in FIFA 22 and has continued in the latest franchise entry.

The Prime Gaming Pack 5 is similar to previous gaming packs and contains interesting rewards. The final reward depends on a player's luck and offers plenty of value.

The Prime Gaming Pack 5 comes in the wake of the ongoing RTTF promo, allowing players a chance to get a card from there. Let's take a look at how eligible players can unlock all the rewards and redeem them to add to their Ultimate Team squads.

Eligible FIFA 23 players can get some interesting items as part of the Prime Gaming Pack 5

FIFA 23 players were eagerly waiting to find out when February's rewards would arrive, and they finally have, despite a slight delay. Some were worried they would miss a chance to get an extra RTTF item.

With the rewards now available, let's find out how eligible players can redeem the Prime Gaming Pack 5 rewards in the first place:

The Prime Gaming Pack 5 is available only to subscribers of Amazon's gaming service. You will, therefore, need an active membership to claim the rewards. Once the first hurdle is clear, you must go to Prime Gaming's website to claim the rewards.

On the website's home page, scroll down to find the active offers. Click on them to go to the description.

Click on a claim to add the packs to your in-game store.

Make sure you have your EA account linked with your Prime Gaming account. The rewards can't be added to the in-game store unless this is done.

If you play on multiple platforms with the same account, the rewards will be accessible on the first one (where you have FIFA 23 opened).

Go to FIFA 23 after you have claimed the rewards.

Go to Ultimate Team and then to the in-game store.

All rewards under the Prime Gaming Pack 5 will be shown here. Go ahead and open them to obtain all the cards.

FIFA 23 Prime Gaming Pack 5 rewards

The rewards of the Prime Gaming Pack 5 include a healthy mix of cards, consumables, and valuable loan items. Here's the full set of rewards for eligible players:

7 Gold Rare Players

2 Player Picks with a minimum 82+ overall

12 Rare Consumables Packs

Mohamed Salah 30-game loan item

Unfortunately, there's no guaranteed loan item from the ongoing RTTF promo, which has added some amazing cards to the game.

Nevertheless, FIFA 23 players will still be able to enjoy their rewards. Moreover, they won't have to spend extra money to get the packs. Hence, there's always value to be found in the rewards.

