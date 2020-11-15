How to redeem the Fortnite 'Splash Damage' bundle for free: Fortnite x Intel promotional skin set

Fortnite is one of the most successful battle royale games since its launch, and one of the reasons is its promotional events and exclusive in-game items such as skin bundles, etc.

The game recently announced a collaboration with Intel, where if you own an Intel CPU, you can get the 'Splash Squadron Bundle' for free. But, there are only selected CPUs that qualify to redeem the skin bundle, and the complete list has been mentioned below:

List of qualifying CPUs (Image via iFireMonkey)

Steps to redeem the free 'Splash Damage' bundle in Fortnite

Intel Bundle Account Sign-in Page (Image via Screengrab Intel Bundle Account)

Go to the https://softwareoffer.intel.com/ website.

Sign-in with an existing Intel Digital Hub account or create a new one.

Once you create an account, you will receive a verification mail. Activate your account and then Sign-in to the Intel Digital Hub. (Skip this step if you already have an Intel Digital Hub account)

After signing into your account, click on 'Redeem Offer.'

Redeem Offer (Image via Screengrab Intel Bundle Account)

You will be redirected to the offer page and will be asked, 'Do you have a Master Key?' Select 'No.'

You will then be redirected to the page where you will have to select your CPU model and fill in the details. (Make sure that your CPU comes under the list of CPUs eligible for this offer.)

After that, it will ask you to download the software to verify that you have the exact CPU that you have filled in the details.

After the successful verification, you will be redirected to the Epic Games site.

You will now be asked to sign in to your Epic Games account, and after you sign in, it will redirect you again to the offer page.

You need to click on 'Redeem Now,' then open Fortnite, and you will see that the skin bundle has been added to your account.

