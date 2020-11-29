How to redeem free character, emote awards from Free Fire esports live India event (FFCS)

Garena Free Fire has seen a massive rise in its popularity since its release over three years ago. It has over 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store, which is no small feat. The title has also won several laurels, including the Mobile Game of the Year in the recent Esports Awards 2020.

The esports scene of the game has flourished and has been growing constantly as well.

Currently, the Free Fire Continental Series Asia (FFCS) Finals are underway. The developers have set 3 live-watching milestones for the stream on the 29th of November, each of which has a unique reward.

The rewards are as follows:

Reach 150k viewers and get a free character (Out of the pool of 23 characters)

Reach 300k viewers and get a level 8 character card

Reach 450k viewers and get the Let’s Go emote

In this article, we provide a step-by-step guide about how the players can redeem rewards.

How to redeem the free character, emote awards from Free Fire esports live India event (FFCS)

Players will be able to claim all the aforementioned rewards as the viewership milestones have already been reached in today's stream.

Unlike previous events, the developers will not be releasing redeem codes. Instead, players will have to collect the rewards from this event in-game. According to a post by Free Fire India, the live watching milestone rewards will be available on 30th November.

The players will have to log in on 30th November to collect these rewards from the in-game mail section. The following are the steps by which the users will be able to do so:

Step 1: First, players would have to launch Garena Free Fire and tap the mail icon present on the top right corner of the screen.

Press on the 'Mail' section

Step 2: They would then have to tap the "Claim All" button to receive all the rewards.

