Garena Free Fire offers its players with an extensive collection of exclusive in-game items. Users can attain most of these items via diamonds, which is one of the currencies of the game. Redeem codes are one of the alternative ways to obtain a variety of rewards at no cost.

The grand finals of the FFBA (Free Fire Battle Area) have concluded, and 4 UNKNOWN LVL emerged victorious. Developers had set 3 live-watching milestones for the event, at 50k, 100k and 200k.

Two of these milestones were achieved, and the developers have released a redeem code. Players can now claim the respective items. However, it crucial to note that these redeem codes are only valid till 18th December 11:59 PM IST.

This article provides the players with a step-by-step guide to redeem FFBA Grand Finals live watching milestone rewards.

Players can check out the finals below:

How to redeem Free Fire reward code from Battle arena (FFBA): Step by step guide for redemption from Garena Rewards site

Follow the steps given below to use the redeem to obtain Winterlands Theme Gun Box and Snow Parachute in Free Fire:

Step 1: Visit the official rewards redemption site of Garena Free Fire. The players can click this link to visit the webpage.

Step 2: Log in to the Free Fire account via any of the available method, i.e. via Google, Facebook, Huawei ID or VK.

Log In on the website

Users will have to link their Free Fire account with any of the platforms mentioned above to claim the rewards, as users with a guest account cannot use the redeem code.

Step 3: Enter the following redeem code in the text field - FFBA-TJSL-DCCS.

Enter the redeem code

Step 4: Press the confirm button.

Press OK button

Step 5: A dialogue box appears, press OK button.

After the redemption is successful, the players will be able to collect the rewards from the in-game mail section.

Rewards in the in-game mail section

