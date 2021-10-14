How to redeem Genshin Impact codes to get free Primogems in October 2021

Primogems are by far the most valuable currency in Genshin Impact, and with redeem codes, players can get them for free.

Redeem codes come around every so often in Genshin Impact. When players claim them, they get free rewards that often include Primogems and other items like in-game food and level-up materials. This article serves as a guide to using redeem codes and lists all codes that are still currently valid.

Genshin Impact: How to use redeem codes

Genshin Impact players can claim their redeem codes by taking the following steps:

Launch Genshin Impact. Open Paimon’s menu from the top-left icon. Navigate to Settings > Account > Redeem Code. Enter the redeem code in the pop-up box and click “Exchange.” Claim the rewards from the in-game mail.

If players prefer, they can also redeem codes on the Genshin Impact gift page. Players should just sign in to their Genshin Impact account on the site, then specify their server and nickname before entering the code.

Redeem code rewards will be sent to the player’s mailbox regardless of how they enter the code.

Current redeem codes in Genshin Impact

The redeem codes that are still valid for rewards in Genshin Impact are listed below:

GENSHINGIFT BSPD3ZRXU985

Players may also participate in the Prime Gaming offer, which will continue to provide one or two redeem codes every month throughout 2021.

The GENSHINGIFT code is unlikely to ever expire, but the second code listed is a new offer that may expire at any moment. Some codes are valid for weeks, while others last less than a single day.

Genshin Impact players can obtain 60 free Primogems as well as 10,000 Mora for exchanging the second redeem code: BSPD3ZRXU985. This should be a small but welcome bonus to players' funds for summoning Childe or later characters like Hu Tao and Itto.

The redeem code's expiry date is a mystery, so players should claim the rewards while it's still valid.

