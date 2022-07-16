How to redeem Mass Effect and Dragon Age DLCs for free on Origin

Loyal players of Mass Effect and Dragon Age games are in for a possible treat as publishers Electronic Arts (EA) have made a major decision with one of the many currencies used on these titles. With the removal of Bioware points, players from games under the two aforementioned franchises will be getting plenty of DLCs at no extra cost.

It has been known for some time that EA was planning to reduce the types of currencies in these games, and the Bioware coin seems to be the first one that will be shelved based on EA's plans. As a result, the publisher has already mailed the relevant parties about the changes that will arrive. However, they are not limited to free DLCs as the monetization processes related to certain other products will also change.

With the removal of Bioware coins, Dragon Age and Mass Effect players will be able to get DLCs for free

Several games under the EA banner have dedicated DLCs and content expansions, and many of these are purchasable using Bioware coins that are now being scheduled for removal. As things stand, Bioware coins will no longer be a thing from October 11, 2022.

As a result, players of the four mentioned games will be able to get several DLCs at no cost. All these DLCs have to be purchased with Bioware coins, which will no longer be the case in the future. Here are all the four games that will be affected by this change:

Dragon Age II

Dragon Age: Origins

Mass Effect 2

Mass Effect 3 (except Multiplayer Packs)

Getting the DLCs for these games will be easy as players won't have to do much besides owning a copy of these games on Origin. Once they do, they will be able to find the eligible DLCs within the Origin launcher. Unlike earlier, they won't be asked to pay via any method and can get those DLCs to enjoy them in their respective games.

In the meantime, players can use their Bioware points to get multiplayer packs for Mass Effect 3. Once the coin service is terminated, multiplayer packs will be purchasable using credits earned in-game. All the remaining currencies will stay as they are for the time being, and there hasn't been any new information about them.

Additionally, all content that has been purchased using Bioware points in the past will stay as it is. Players who bought them won't lose access to them.

This will be a great opportunity for the Mass Effect and Dragon Age players. There are some brilliant DLCs across all the mentioned games combined, and it will be a great experience for those who haven't tried them. However, it's unclear if future buyers of these games on Origin will likely get all the said benefits as well.

Additionally, the good news doesn't stop there for Mass Effect fans, as the Legendary Edition is claimable for free as part of Prime Day deals. In other words, players can add the amazing game to their library if they are subscribed to Prime Gaming.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far