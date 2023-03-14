How to redistribute attribute points in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja's latest soulslike action role-playing game, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, is easily one of the most challenging games at present. It features a versatile combat system that resembles a mix between Team Ninja's own Nioh games and FromSoftware's Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, with many challenging enemy and boss encounters.

Like the Nioh games, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty features a level-based progression system with a unique elemental twist. Instead of leveling up individual attributes, you level up different elemental Virtues, allowing you to invest points into unlocking new elemental wizardry spells.

During the first few missions of the game, you cannot redistribute your allocated attribute points. However, once you progress through the main story, you will eventually gain the ability to reallocate your skill points into different elemental Virtues, opening up a host of new build possibilities. Here's a comprehensive guide on redistributing attribute points in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

How to reallocate attribute points in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

In Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, whenever you defeat an enemy or a boss, you are rewarded with "Genuine QI," essentially the in-game currency you will need to use to level up your character. You have five elemental Virtues, including Wood, Earth, Fire, Metal, and Water, in which you can invest your Genuine Qi to level up your character's stats.

During the game's early hours, you must be careful regarding which elemental Virtues you decide to level up, as you will be unable to reallocate your attributes for a while. Once you defeat Aoye and complete the main story chapter, In Search of the Immortal Wizard, you can reallocate your ability points at Mt. Tianzhushan.

To do this, travel to Mt. Tianzhushan and talk to the NPC inside the shack opposite the Battle Flag. Given that every weapon in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty also scales off certain elemental Virtues, it is a good idea to occasionally reallocate your character's attribute points, especially if you want to try out different builds, weapons, and martial arts.

There are also other benefits to reallocating attribute points, as it will allow you to try out different elemental spells without creating a brand-new character from scratch. Also, during the latter half of the game, you will come across several bosses with elemental weaknesses that can be exploited with certain wizardry skills, which you can easily access by reallocating your attribute points.

The "Battle Sets" option in-game (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Once you make your preferred battle loadout, i.e., reallocate attribute points towards specific elemental virtues, and choose your preferred wizardry spells and the Divine Beast, you can save a custom loadout to make it accessible via the Battle Flags. Access a Battle Flag and choose Battle Sets within the "Battle Preparations" option to save your loadout.

