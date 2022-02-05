How to reduce blurriness in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Dying Light 2 Stay Human has upgraded all of its graphical settings in comparison to the original game.

The zombie apocalypse thriller looks incredible on high-end PCs and next-gen consoles. With these great graphics, come some of the graphical features that players might not want.

Motion blur is a pain to a lot of players and is a default feature in Dying Light 2. Unfortunately, it cannot be turned off on consoles, but PC players have the option to reduce it in the Options menu.

How to reduce motion blur in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Console players do not have the ability to turn off or reduce motion blur whatsoever. The option to lower motion blur is only available to those playing the game on PC.

If you prefer motion blur to be at a minimum or completely disabled on your PC copy, you need to go into the game and open up the Options menu. In Options, navigate to the Video submenu and open that.

Select Advanced Video Settings at the bottom and you will see a long list of video and graphical options that you can tinker with. Scroll down a bit and you'll come across the motion blur option.

Motion blur can be raised, lowered, or removed from the Options menu (Image via Techland)

It is labeled Motion Blur Quality. From there, you can press the arrows on either side to increase or decrease the motion blur. If you want it lowered, press the arrow to the left until it reaches the Low setting.

If you want it completely gone, press that arrow one more time and it will land on the None setting. This disables motion blur from your version of Dying Light 2 completely.

There is no confirmation if a patch will come through at some point that allows console players to have some of the graphical settings that PC players have. Until Techland puts that update through, motion blur adjustments are not on consoles.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul