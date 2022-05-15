How to reduce fear in Evil Dead: The Game

Evil Dead: The Game was just recently released on Friday the 13th and has fans super excited to get in and face off against the Kandarian Demon. However, as an asymmetrical survival horror game, there is going to be a certain element of fear that will affect players. Not only can the game scare the person playing it in real life, but the players in-game can be affected by the fear effect on screen as well.

Fear is shown to players as a bar that is located underneath their health bar. When the gauge gets too high, a few effects take hold. The first is that players will alert the Kandarian Demon of their location, which in itself is quite bad. But the next effect is even worse. Players with maximum fear can be possessed by the demon and be made to attack their own teammates with devastating results.

How players can reduce their fear levels in Evil Dead: The Game

When fear builds up in a player, it can quickly begin to cause problems. Players will want to reduce their fear level as quickly as possible to get back to normal. When the fear bar is maxed out, players will let out a sound that will alert the demon of their exact location, no matter where they are on the map. It also opens up the door for them to be possessed in Evil Dead: The Game.

Being possessed in Evil Dead: The Game can spiral out of control

When players have max fear and are possessed, they will lose all control of their character. The demon can capitalize on this in a few ways. They can make them run away from their group or make them attack their own teammates. More devious Demons can simply empty all of the possessed character's ammo from their weapon.

All three of these can put the player in a very bad spot and should be avoided. Here's how to reduce fear:

Reducing fear for the player in Evil Dead: The Game

Fear can be reduced in a few different ways. First and foremost, players will want to make sure they stick with their teammates. This will help them keep their fear low and be able to dispatch enemies quicker.

Second, players will want to stand in the light. If there is no light available, players can start a fire and stand near that. For every second that they stand in the light, their fear will be reduced by a percentage.

Using skill points to resist fear in Evil Dead: The Game

Finally, players are able to reduce fear by using skills and assigning skill points. Finding Pink F will allow players to assign skill points to the Fear category, which reduces fear by up to 60%. This reduction can be huge over the course of the game.

Players can also use skills from their character to help reduce fear as well. Players can resist fear by assigning skill points into reductions as they level up.

