How to reduce suspect's Resistance Level in The Precinct

As players navigate the crime-ridden world of The Precinct, they will have to chase after and apprehend suspects engaged in various crimes. At times, these vandals may flee, causing the player to give chase, and they will not stop unless their Resistance Level has been depleted completely. Once done, players can approach and arrest them.

There are different ways to make the opposing threat give up, and this guide will go through all methods. Read on to learn more about reducing a suspect's Resistance Level in The Precinct.

What is Resistance Level in The Precinct and how to reduce it?

Resistance Level also appears during pursuit sections on the suspect's vehicle (Image via Kwalee)

When engaged with suspects, usually fleeing ones, across the game's sandbox, players will be tasked with tracking them down and preventing their escape. The Resistance Level is a blue meter above the suspect (just beneath their red health bar), and depleting it causes them to stop, thus putting them in a Compliant state.

To do this, the game offers some variety depending on the situation:

Voice Orders: The cop can issue verbal commands to stop. This can be done while in the helicopter or via the Patrol Vehicle Loudhailer as well

The cop can issue verbal commands to stop. This can be done while in the helicopter or via the Patrol Vehicle Loudhailer as well Unholstering the Gun: Equipping a firearm and pointing it at the suspect

Equipping a firearm and pointing it at the suspect Discharge the Firearm: Firing the gun can also reduce the Resistance Level

Firing the gun can also reduce the Resistance Level Call Support: Summoning backup, like other cops

Summoning backup, like other cops Police Presence: Having other cops in the suspect's presence

Having other cops in the suspect's presence Neutralizing Accomplices: More than one suspect may be engaged in illegal activity, and taking them down (whether lethally or non-lethally) also reduces other suspects' Resistance Level

More than one suspect may be engaged in illegal activity, and taking them down (whether lethally or non-lethally) also reduces other suspects' Resistance Level Aerial Spotlight: Keeping the spotlight aimed on a fleeing suspect

Keeping the spotlight aimed on a fleeing suspect Pursuit Ram: When engaged in vehicular pursuit, ramming the back of the suspect's vehicle

Players are advised to use any combination of these methods to bring the Resistance Level down. This is important, as otherwise, the suspect may simply keep fleeing. Once it has been depleted, the suspect can be arrested, charged appropriately, and then escorted to jail to be dealt with.

The Precinct is on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms

