Moonweaver's Dawn in Genshin Impact is a 4-star Sword. It is one of the rare weapons that can be obtained by completing a World Quest in Nod-Krai. That said, the quest only rewards the Sword at refinement rank I. Luckily, the officials have revealed that Travelers will be able to obtain more refinements from version Luna II. It is a pretty good weapon that provides ATK% bonus and increases the wielder's Elemental Burst DMG. Luckily, players will be able to obtain more refinement materials
This article will provide a guide on how to refine Moonweaver's Dawn in Genshin Impact.
How to get Moonweaver's Dawn refinement materials in Genshin Impact
There are only two ways to obtain Moonweaver's Dawn in Genshin Impact. The first is to complete the Echoes of an Unfinished Past quest in Nod-Krai and get the Sword as a reward. However, the quest gives the weapon at only refinement rank I.
The second option is to pull the Sword from the weapon banner. During the version Luna II livestream, the officials confirmed that Moonweaver's Dawn will be available on the Epitome Invocation Event Wish during the first phase of the update, along with other Nod-Krai specific 4-star weapons.
Therefore, Travelers who have already completed the World Quest and obtained the 4-star Sword can pull on the weapon banner in the first phase of version Luna II to get extra copies and refine it. Unfortunately, limited weapons rarely receive drop rate boosts, so players won't get many chances to pull Moonweaver's Dawn from the banner.
Moonweaver's Dawn stats, effects, and best characters
Here are Moonweaver's Dawn's stats and effects at level 90 and refinement rank I:
- Base ATK: 565
- Second stat: 27.6% ATK
- Passive effect: Increases Elemental Burst DMG by 20%. When the equipping character's Energy Capacity does not exceed 60/40, their Elemental Burst DMG is increased by an additional 16%/28%.
The 4-star Sword has a pretty low Base ATK, but the ATK% second stat boost makes up for it. Meanwhile, the weapon's passive significantly increases the equipping character's Elemental Burst DMG.
Moonweaver's Dawn is a good option for characters who scale with ATK and rely on their Elemental Burst to deal DMG, such as Skirk, Clorinde, Kaeya, and Keqing.
