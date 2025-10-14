Moonweaver's Dawn in Genshin Impact is a 4-star Sword. It is one of the rare weapons that can be obtained by completing a World Quest in Nod-Krai. That said, the quest only rewards the Sword at refinement rank I. Luckily, the officials have revealed that Travelers will be able to obtain more refinements from version Luna II. It is a pretty good weapon that provides ATK% bonus and increases the wielder's Elemental Burst DMG. Luckily, players will be able to obtain more refinement materials

Ad

This article will provide a guide on how to refine Moonweaver's Dawn in Genshin Impact.

How to get Moonweaver's Dawn refinement materials in Genshin Impact

New Nod-Krai 4-star weapons (Image via HoYoverse)

There are only two ways to obtain Moonweaver's Dawn in Genshin Impact. The first is to complete the Echoes of an Unfinished Past quest in Nod-Krai and get the Sword as a reward. However, the quest gives the weapon at only refinement rank I.

Ad

Trending

The second option is to pull the Sword from the weapon banner. During the version Luna II livestream, the officials confirmed that Moonweaver's Dawn will be available on the Epitome Invocation Event Wish during the first phase of the update, along with other Nod-Krai specific 4-star weapons.

Therefore, Travelers who have already completed the World Quest and obtained the 4-star Sword can pull on the weapon banner in the first phase of version Luna II to get extra copies and refine it. Unfortunately, limited weapons rarely receive drop rate boosts, so players won't get many chances to pull Moonweaver's Dawn from the banner.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact Luna II Miliastra Wonderland Legendary sets

Moonweaver's Dawn stats, effects, and best characters

Moonweaver's Dawn stats and effects (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are Moonweaver's Dawn's stats and effects at level 90 and refinement rank I:

Ad

Base ATK : 565

: 565 Second stat : 27.6% ATK

: 27.6% ATK Passive effect: Increases Elemental Burst DMG by 20%. When the equipping character's Energy Capacity does not exceed 60/40, their Elemental Burst DMG is increased by an additional 16%/28%.

The 4-star Sword has a pretty low Base ATK, but the ATK% second stat boost makes up for it. Meanwhile, the weapon's passive significantly increases the equipping character's Elemental Burst DMG.

Moonweaver's Dawn is a good option for characters who scale with ATK and rely on their Elemental Burst to deal DMG, such as Skirk, Clorinde, Kaeya, and Keqing.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hijam Tompok Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.



In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.



As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.



Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.