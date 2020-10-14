How to register for DreamHack Fortnite 2020: Everything you need to know

DreamHack is the world’s largest digital festival that has hosted Fortnite tournaments on a monthly basis for quite some time. With most major esports tournaments getting postponed or cancelled this year, a new DreamHack Fortnite monthly tournament has recently been announced, which will go on until January 2021.

The Solos tournament consists of a monthly $250,000 prize pool and is open to players from Europe and North America. The tournament is being broadcasted live on Twitch and has an age limit of 13 years.

In this article, we look at everything you need to know in order to register for the DreamHack Fortnite 2020 tournament.

Fortnite DreamHack 2020 Tournament Format (Image Credits: DreamHack)

DreamHack Fortnite 2020: How to register for the tournament

The first stage of the tournament is already underway and has seen participation from more than 150,000 Fortnite players from the above-mentioned regions. To participate, users need to register themselves on the Epic Games official DreamHack page.

In the preliminary rounds, 7 points are awarded for the Victory Royale, along with an additional 4 points for finishing in the Top 2. You can look at the entire breakdown for points on the official DreamHack Fortnite 2020 registration page.

Apart from being a player from the above-mentioned regions, Fortnite players need to have 2FA enabled on their accounts. To know how to enable 2FA on your Epic Games account, you can follow the guide given in this article.

Image Credits: DreamHack

During the Heats, each player will play a total of ten games, and the best 250 players from each Heat will qualify for the next round. Each Heat will last for three hours. The tournament will go on until around January 2021, which is almost three months away.

The tournament, with its elaborate prize pool, comes at an opportune time for professionals who had been running out of competitions to participate in.

For more information about DreamHack Fortnite 2020, you can look at the official DreamHack page for the tournament. You can also register yourself on the DreamHack page.