How to register for Free Fire OB27 Advance Server: Step-by-step guide

The Free Fire OB26 update was released in February, bringing a variety of new features to the game.

Before a new update is rolled out, all the features are tested out by the developers in an Advance Server.

The registrations for the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server commenced recently, and players have an opportunity to test out all the new features before they are added in the final update.

This article provides a detailed step-by-step guide on how players can register for the upcoming Free Fire Advance Server.

How can players register for Free Fire OB27 Advance Server?

Players can follow the steps given below to register for the upcoming Free Fire Advance Server:

Step 1: Players have to visit the Free Fire Advance Server website. They can use the link provided below to do so:

Free Fire Advance Server website: Click here

Step 2: They should then log in using their Facebook account in order to register for the OB27 Advance Server.

Enter all the necessary details

Step 3: Next, players have to enter all the necessary details into the text field and tap on the "Join Now" option.

Step 4: Once the registration process is completed, players can download the APK file of the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server from the official website. This can only be done after it is made available on April 1, 2021.

Download will begin from April 1

The developers haven't announced the start date or the end date of the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server.

However, players will likely be able to access it soon after the APK file download has been made available.

Timeline of Advance Server is yet to be announced

It is worth noting that the Advance Server may contain several bugs and glitches, with numerous new features being introduced. Players will receive diamonds for reporting them to the developers.

Rewards for reporting bugs

An Activation code will likely be required to try out the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server.

The server is only available for the Android platform and is a separate application. Users will not have to uninstall the game to access it.

