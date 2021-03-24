Popular Free Fire YouTuber leaks all upcoming skins in OB27 version

A popular Free Fire YouTuber, who goes by the name Free Fire World, has leaked all the skins that are set to arrive in the game with the upcoming update.

The Free Fire OB26 update, which was released in early February, was a tremendous success, bringing features such as the Dynamic Duo and the Revamped Training Ground to the game.

Fans are now all geared up for the upcoming Free Fire update in the game, i.e., the OB27 update.

All upcoming skins in Free Fire OB27 version

A video on the Free Fire World YouTube channel has revealed several new skins that could make their way into the game with the OB27 update.

Here are the leaked skins:

(Image via Free Fire World / YouTube)

(Image via Free Fire World / YouTube)

(Image via Free Fire World / YouTube)

(Image via Free Fire World / YouTube)

(Image via Free Fire World / YouTube)

Players can watch the complete video to check out all the leaks:

Free Fire OB27 update expected release date

The last few Free Fire updates hit the game servers a day before the ranked season of the Clash Squad mode came to an end.

Based on this pattern, the next Free Fire update will likely be released on April 14 (since the Clash Squad ranked season will end on April 15). As always, the servers of the game will be taken down for maintenance for a few hours when the update arrives.

It is important to note that this is only an expected release date. Players can follow the official social media handles of Free Fire to get announcements regarding the update.

