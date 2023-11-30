How to register for the latest Need for Speed Mobile Closed Beta?

Electronic Arts, the American game developer and publisher, has returned to cater to racing game enthusiasts with the second phase of the Need for Speed Mobile Closed Beta. While the NFS franchise has mostly targeted the PC gaming community, mobile gamers are excited to see how the second mobile platform-specific installment turns out.

The second Need for Speed Mobile Closed Beta will begin on December 7, 2023. This article tells you everything you need to know about pre-registration for NFS CBT2 and more.

Need for Speed Mobile Closed Beta Test: How to register, device requirements, and more

As per reliable leakers and data miners in the mobile gaming industry (@ReportersOnDuty), the pre-registration for the second phase of the Need for Speed Mobile Closed Beta Test is now live. The official X post confirms that the NFS Mobile CBT2 regions are Australia, Canada, Indonesia, and Mexico.

Here is how to pre-register for Need for Speed Mobile Closed Beta Test (Image via EA)

Follow our step-by-step guide to pre-register for the Need For Speed Closed Beta Test.

Step 1: Arrive at the official NFS Mobile website

Arrive at the official NFS Mobile website Step 2: Scroll down to arrive at the “Stay up to date with Neef for Speed Mobile” section

Scroll down to arrive at the “Stay up to date with Neef for Speed Mobile” section Step 3: Enter specific details and the region.

Enter specific details and the region. Step 4: Now click on the check box below and click on Sign up.

This way, players from specific regions (mentioned above) will stay updated with all the latest updates and can install the application whenever the NFS Mobile CBT2 goes live.

You must sign in to the title immediately after the installation since the Need For Speed Closed Beta Test has limited openings.

Device requirements

While there hasn’t been any official news on the device requirements, past experience suggests having an iPhone X or above. Having iOS version 13 or later can also help you run the title smoothly.

On the other hand, having a Snapdragon 845, Kirin 820, Dimensity 1000L or above CPU, at least 6 GB RAM, and Android version 9 or above will run the title smoothly on Android devices.

The second phase of the highly anticipated Need for Speed Closed Beta Test will go live on December 7. It brings 30+ tracks and 30+ cars to race with. The multiplayer title offers a 100 KM^2 open-world map for the community to explore with friends and other players. The latest title also offers the classic Cop Chase mode from the series.

