How can you play Need for Speed Mobile Closed Beta Test? Available platforms, regions, minimum requirements, and more

Electronic Arts, the well-known American gaming company, is launching Need for Speed Mobile Closed Beta test on July 13, 2023, at midnight UTC+0. The test will last for seven days and conclude on July 19, 2023, at 1:59 pm UTC+0. It is the second title in the franchise being developed for mobile devices after Need for Speed No Limits, which was released in 2015.

The Need for Speed Mobile Closed Beta will be available for Android and iOS devices for a limited number of participants. Interested fans can sign up for the test using the game’s official website. With that said, this article provides detailed information about this upcoming closed beta test.

Need for Speed Mobile Closed Beta launches for iOS and Android devices

Need for Speed Mobile Closed Beta will only be available for players residing in Australia. The developers at Electronic Arts (EA) released the beta apk of this racing title in the country on the iOS TestFlight app and Google Play for a short period. Here are the steps to play the Closed Beta on iOS and Android:

For iOS devices

Install the Apple TestFlight app.

Visit the test’s landing page at http://www.ea.com/en-au/games/need-for-speed/need-for-speed-mobile.

Click on the iOS button.

It opens the TestFlight app on Apple devices. Follow the instructions and install the apk.

For Android devices

Visit the beta test landing page at http://www.ea.com/en-au/games/need-for-speed/need-for-speed-mobile.

Click on the Android button.

It opens the Google Play Store on Android devices.

Click the Install button to download Need for Speed Mobile Closed Beta apk.

Android users can visit the Google Play Store, search for Need for Speed Mobile, and hit install.

Android and iOS users must sign in to the game as soon as the installation completes because the Need for Speed Closed Beta test welcomes only limited players. It is important to note that you must have an active internet connection to play the closed beta.

Your device must meet the minimum requirements set by the developers to download and run this test app on your Android or iOS device. Here are the details:

For iOS

iPhone Xs or a more advanced device

iOS 13 or later

For Android

CPU: Snapdragon 845, Kirin 820, Dimensity 1000L or more advanced processor

RAM: 6 GB and above

OS: Android 9 or more

Those who aren't able to participate in this upcoming Need for Speed Closed Beta test can always wait for the next one. You can follow the title’s official Discord server by clicking the Discord icon on the landing page of the official website. All updates and information about upcoming tests will be announced on Discord. Furthermore, the developers will prioritize including members of the Discord server in future tests.

Since Need for Speed Closed Beta will only be available in Australia, players from other countries will have to use a VPN to access the title. You can select an Australian IP from the desired VPN and follow the steps mentioned above to participate in the Need for Speed Closed Beta test.

Disclaimer: Using a VPN might risk players' data safety.

