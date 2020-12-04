How to register for PUBG Mobile 1.2 version beta testing: Step-by-step guide for Android and iOS users

The influence of PUBG Mobile on the mobile gaming industry should not be downplayed. The game has played a massive role in establishing mobile devices as legitimate handheld gaming platforms, and it has subsequently paved the way for other mobile battle royale games to thrive.

A large part of PUBG Mobile's success has been the frequent updates released by its developers. A beta version of the game is also released for players to try out the new features before they are actually implemented in the global version.

The PUBG Mobile 1.1 update was rolled out less than a month ago, and the pre-registration for the next iterations of the beta has already begun.

In this article, we provide you with a step-by-step guide for registering as a beta tester.

How to register for PUBG Mobile 1.2 version beta testing on Android and iOS

Players can follow the steps given below to apply for the PUBG Mobile 1.2 beta test:

Step 1: First, visit the "GameEXP" website, and create an account. If you already have one, you can directly log in.

Step 2: Open the registration page of the PUBG Mobile 1.2 Beta. Click on the link given below to be redirected to the page.

Registration Page: Click here

Step 3: Click on the "Apply for Test" option. Next, enter the necessary in-game details in the questionnaire like PUBG Mobile ID, rank, level, and more.

Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button. A dialog box will soon appear, asking you to confirm the submission.

Step 5: Tap on the "OK" button to complete the registration.

Upon completion of the process, the application will be reviewed. If the player is selected for the beta, they will receive an email regarding the same.

