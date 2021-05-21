How to register for PUBG New State (Mobile) Alpha Test

Krafton's next entry in the popular PUBG franchise, PUBG New State, was first announced back in February. It is one of the most anticipated titles. Set in 2051, the game will incorporate futuristic features like drones.

It wasn't more than a few days ago that the South Korean company announced that Alpha Testing for PUBG New State would take place soon. Today, the much-awaited day has finally arrived, and players can head over to the official Alpha Test website of the game to sign up.

This article contains a comprehensive guide on how users can register for PUBG New State's Alpha Test on their devices.

Note: According to the website, applications will be accepted from May 21st to June 6th, while the test will run from June 11th to June 13th.

Steps to register for the PUBG New State Alpha Test

Here is a guide that players can follow to register for the PUBG New State Alpha Test.

Before going ahead, it is worth noting that to become eligible for the Alpha Test; players must be living in the US and own a compatible Android device, i.e., a device running on Android version 6.0 or above along with 2.5 GM of RAM.

Step 1: Using this link, players can visit PUBG New State’s website for the Alpha Test.

Click on the "Apply for Alpha Test" option

Step 2: Then, they must press the 'Apply for Alpha Test’ button. Next, users must read and accept the terms of service as well as the privacy policy.

Terms of Conditions of PUBG New State

Step 3: Press next. A new window will appear where players will be prompted to log in to their Google account.

Step 4: Players must answer the application survey and press submit to complete the application for the Alpha Test.

Results will be out on June 9th

The players will be notified regarding their selection on June 9th, 2021. They will be able to check their application by simply logging in using the same Google Account.

In the meantime, the pre-download phase will also commence on the same day. Selected players can visit the Alpha Test participation page for further instructions regarding download.

