PUBG New State (Mobile) pre-registration link, process, and closed alpha details revealed

Around three months back, PUBG New State was initially announced by Krafton as the newest addition to the PUBG franchise on the mobile platform. Google Play Store pre-registrations for the same have been going on, and there is a unique vehicle skin that users will obtain for registering.

Fans have been waiting for further news about the game, and today, the details regarding alpha tests for PUBG New State have been made public via a video on its YouTube channel and social media handles.

Details of PUBG New State (Mobile)

Pre-registration and process

Pre-register on Google Play today to get the latest on PUBG: NEW STATE and be among the first to know about our future plans.



Don’t worry iOS users, we see you 👀, pre-registration is coming at a later date!



Here are the steps by which players can pre-register for PUBG New State on Androids:

Step 1: They can visit the Google Play Store page of the game. The link for it has been given in the above tweet.

Step 2: Next, users must tap on the “Pre-register” option. A dialog box appears, and they may click on “OK” to complete the process.

Gamers can also press the “Install when available” option if they desire to download the game when it is made accessible.

In the latest video released about alpha testing, developers have also mentioned that the iOS pre-registrations will start soon.

Alpha testing

The announcement of alpha testing has got fans excited. It states that the process will kick off in the next few days. However, the tests will initially be made available in the United States for Android devices only.

Players can watch the video posted on PUBG New State’s YouTube channel below:

Other information about PUBG New State

Welcome to the official Twitter for PUBG: NEW STATE, the latest title by KRAFTON, Inc. and PUBG Studio, the creators of the original battle royale, PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS.



PUBG New State is set in 2051, and TROI is the new battleground in the game. Like other battle royale games, it would also have 100 players drop onto an island, with the last player alive standing victorious.

The much-anticipated title will feature futuristic tools and equipment, including combat roles, ballistic shields, and drones. On top of that, PUBG New State will offer ultra-realistic graphics, weapon customization, and more.

