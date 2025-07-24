Corruption in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is a status effect that you can be afflicted with. It slowly drains your HP, and sometimes, even using your Manna Vessel won't be enough to save you from death if you get afflicted with it. The game gives you a variety of ways to deal with such ailments, and they should come in handy while exploring the world.

This article covers how to remove Corruption in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

How to deal with Corruption in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

You can use Purple Camelia to clear Corruption in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. You can find this flower all over the game world, and using it will cure you of this status ailment.

Purple Camelia can be especially found in areas where Corruption runs rampant, such as the Mercury Workshop or Bandit Caves.

Certain enemies and bosses can deal Corruption damage (Image via 505 Games)

Make sure to talk with the NPCs that you come across. At times, they will offer you Purple Camelia that you can use to treat Corruption. The flower works as a consumable, so be careful while using it, as it will leave you vulnerable.

Certain armor sets also give you resistance against Corruption. The Night Spectre Robes that you get if you pre-order Wuchang: Fallen Feathers have high resistance against Corruption and other elemental status effects, making them quite valuable.

What is Corruption in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers?

Corruption in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is a status debuff effect that enemies or environments can inflict on Wuchang. It slowly drains your HP and is indicated by a purple colored meter. You can use various armor pieces to increase your resistance to it.

The Spectral Armors, which are part of the pre-order bonus, will give you high Corruption resistance (Image via 505 Games)

Enemies, especially those suffering from the Feathering, can afflict you with Corruption. There are also purple mists around the map that you should avoid to not get afflicted by this status effect.

Additionally, the second main boss of the game, Feathered Priest - Lu Bingzhang in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, can afflict you with Corruption. Avoid the pools of blood in the Doomwillow Beach region of the map, as they will certainly afflict you with Corruption over time.

Once you are debuffed, make sure to use the Purple Camelia consumable to remove the effect, or you will take damage over time.

